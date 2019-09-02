Correa Will Be Transferred To USA When Condition Stables; Aware of Hubert’s Passing

Juan Manuel Correa will be transferred to the USA when his condition becomes more stables and he and his family sends their thanks for the wishes over his recovery.

Correa was involved in a high-speed accident during the FIA Formula 2 feature race at Spa-Francorchamps. The Ecuador-born American suffered fractures to both of his legs and a minor spinal injury. He has had surgery and is currently in a stable condition.

The incident at top of the Raidillon corner saw Giuliano Alesi and Anthoine Hubert involved as well. Alesi was unhurt in the accident, but Hubert suffered injuries that he would later succumb to, passing away at age 22.

Correa after the accident was transported to hospital in Liege, where the American is currently still recovering. A statement released on the American’s website states that he awake and has begun his recovery process. The statement also read that Correa is aware of the events that occurred at Spa, with his parents by his side comforting him over the news of Hubert’s passing.

“Juan Manuel will remain in intensive care for at least another 24 hours to ensure that his condition can continue to be monitored by his surgical team,” said in the statement.

“His parents are at his bedside can confirm that he is fully aware of the events that happened at the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday and are providing support and comfort to their son who is completely overwhelmed with sadness. Juan Manuel sends his well wishes and prayers to Anthoine Hubert and family.

“Juan Manuel and his family are very thankful to all of the fans for messages voicing their concern. Once his injuries have stabilized doctors will determine when he can be transferred back to the United States via an Air Ambulance to continue with a very lengthy rehabilitation program.”