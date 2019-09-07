Correa’s Parents Issue New ‘Critical, But Stable Condition’ Update

The parents of Juan Manuel Correa have released a statement regarding the condition of their son, who is currently in the UK receiving treatment from the injuries he sustained at Spa-Francorchamps.

Correa was involved in a serious high-speed accident that occurred on the second lap of the FIA Formula 2 feature race at Spa. The American driver collided with Anthoine Hubert at the top of Raidillon, resulting in a devastating accident that saw Correa suffer multiple fractures to his legs and a minor spinal injury. Hubert would later succumb to his injuries and passed away.

The Sauber Junior Team driver was transported by helicopter to Liege hospital, where he underwent surgery before being transferred to a team of specialists in the UK to continue his recovery. Correa’s parents have released an update relating to their son’s condition since the transfer.

In the update, complications have arose with the twenty-year-old as he’s been diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and is currently in an induced coma under ECMO support. Correa’s condition is critical but stable.

“First of all, on behalf of our son we wish to thank everyone within and outside the motorsports community for the wonderful and caring get well wishes that we have received, as well as messages for a speedy recovery. We are confident that Juan Manuel will review them all himself once he is back in charge of his social media accounts” said in a statement on Correa’s website.

“Honoring our son’s straight-to-the-point and honesty that characterizes him, we wish to update you on the status of his injuries and physical condition.

“As time has progressed, new complications have surfaced as a consequence of the massive impact he suffered Saturday in Belgium. On his arrival to London, Juan Manuel was diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. This is an injury considered common in high impact accidents such as this one.

“Unfortunately, this injury resulted in Juan Manuel falling into Acute Respiratory Failure. Juan Manuel is currently in an Intensive Care Unit that specializes in respiratory injuries. At this point of time he is an in induced state of unconsciousness and under ECMO support. Juan Manuel is in critical but stable condition.

“We are confident that our son will surprise us like he always does with his tremendous fighting will and strength and will recover completely. At this time, we kindly request that our privacy and space be respected. As a family, we need to pull together and be 100% there for Juan Manuel.

“Maria and I wish to take this opportunity to give our condolences to the Hubert family for their loss. Our hearts are broken, and we can only imagine the pain this loss has brought them.“

Correa’s Sauber team is running a sole car this weekend at Monza, along with BWT Arden and Trident. Correa’s team-mate Callum Ilott secured pole position for the feature race, dedicating his maiden pole to his team-mate.