Daniil Kvyat Concedes “Today Wasn’t My Day”

Daniil Kvyat claimed it wasn’t his day after finishing a lowly fifteenth at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Scuderia Toro Rosso driver, who had been knocked out in the first part of qualifying on Saturday, failed to make an impact at the Marina Bay Street Circuit as he left the weekend with no points for the second successive race.

The Russian admits he just has to hold his hand up and take the blame but will move on swiftly and prepare for his home race next weekend.

“Today wasn’t my day.

“When you have a race like this you just have to raise your hand, take the blame, and move onto the next one.”

Kvyat was the one first drivers to make his pitstop but was still stuck in traffic although he did admit, he failed to deliver his best.

“There were chances for me to score points today but, unfortunately, I didn’t take them.

“I got stuck behind drivers and didn’t show my best driving.

“I don’t want to make any excuse, but I also had to deal with some kind of ‘fog’ on my mirrors, which made it harder to defend – I just had to give more space due to the lack of visibility.”

The final blow for the Russian was when he made contact with the Alfa Romeo Racing of Kimi Räikkönen at turn one. Kvyat who tried to make the move down the inside collided with the Finn as he turned in and while the Alfa Romeo retired, Kvyat carried on but the damage made the car even harder to drive.

“Finally, the collision with Kimi damaged my car making it even harder, but at the end my race was already compromised.”