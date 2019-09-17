FIA Formula 2 Unveils 2020 Calendar; Zandvoort Replaces Paul Ricard

FIA Formula 2 have revealed their 12-race calendar for the 2020 season, with Zandvoort in the Netherlands making its debut in the series.

The return of the Dutch Grand Prix in Formula 1 will also see the Formula 2 series head to the country for the first time under the current F2 name. Zandvoort will act as the second round of the 2020 season, with the season-opener once again taking place at the Sahkir International Circuit in Bahrain on the 20th-22nd March 2020.

Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi will continue its tradition and acts as the final round on the 27th-29th November 2020. Eight European races will take place whilst four flyaways in Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Russia, and Abu Dhabi will make up the calendar.

11 circuits from the 2019 calendar remain except Circuit Paul Ricard, France, which loses its spot to Zandvoort. The Netherlands and Spain at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will run back-to-back weekends in May. The Monaco Grand Prix for F2 will take place between the 21st-23rd May 2020.

Azerbaijan, which traditionally has been the second race of the season will now slot between Monaco and Austria on 5th-7th June 2020 once occupied by France. The British Grand Prix at Silverstone will also host both Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 on the 17th-19th July 2020. Budapest, Hungary will host the last race before the series enters its summer break. Belgium at Spa-Francorchamps will host the start of the second leg of the year, followed by Italy at Monza, Russia at Sochi and the finale in Abu Dhabi in November.

“Next season, our calendar will once again be made of twelve rounds, all part of the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekends,” said Bruno Michel, CEO of FIA Formula 2.

“We kept the number of events to the same amount as the previous two years as we have found the right balance between European rounds and overseas race weekends.

“I can confirm that more tracks would have liked to have F2 race there, but as always, we want to ensure that our Championship remains affordable by keeping the costs under control and thus the number of events to a total of twelve.”

Formula 2 and Formula 3 will share events together nine times over the course of 2020, with F3’s sharing their season opener with F2 in Bahrain. They will run European races together except Monaco and Azerbaijan, where F2 will run solely with F1.

FIA Single-Seater Commission President Stefano Domenicali says the calendar is designed to provide the best experience possible for the junior drivers, whilst also keeping costs down to host such events.

“We are pleased to confirm the calendar for the 2020 FIA Formula 2 Championship, which will once again put the stars of the future under the spotlight supporting 12 rounds of the FIA Formula One World Championship,”

“The calendar has been carefully designed to provide the maximum experience and exposure on the final step towards F1 whilst keeping costs down.”

2020 FIA Formula 2 Championship Calendar