Formula 2 Points Leader de Vries Disqualified From Qualifying For Fuel Infringement

FIA Formula 2 championship leader Nyck de Vries has been disqualified in qualifying for the feature race at Monza for a fuel infringement in the session.

The Dutch driver ended the red-flag interrupted session fourth fastest behind his ART Grand Prix team-mate Nikita Mazepin. Callum Ilott in the sole Sauber Junior Team car this weekend managed to secure his maiden pole position.

After the session was completed, the race stewards found that they couldn’t take a fuel sample from the Dutchman’s car. Competitors in F2 must be able to provide a fuel sample of 0.8kg anytime during the event.

ART made a miscalculation regarding the fuel as de Vries completed an additional lap that prevented the sample being collected. After qualifying was over, de Vries stopped on the circuit as the rest of the field returned to the support paddock.

As a result, de Vries has been disqualified from qualifying and will start the feature race from the back of the grid. His fourth place will now be taken up by DAMS‘ Sérgio Sette Câmara, who is only 59 points away from de Vries in the championship.

Fellow championship contenders Nicholas Latifi will now start sixth whilst Italian Luca Ghiotto suffered a poor qualifying session on home soil. The UNI-Virtuosi Racing driver will start from thirteenth place for the feature race,

“Nyck de Vries has been disqualified from the results of today’s FIA Formula 2 Qualifying session, following a fuel infringement,” said in the statement.

“Competitors must ensure that a 0.8kg sample of fuel may be taken from the car at any time during the Event. De Vries’ car was not able to supply this sample when tested.

“The stewards determined that ART Grand Prix made a miscalculation on the number of laps that had been completed, as an additional lap was completed and therefore the fuel load that had been calculated before the start of the session was insufficient.

“As a consequence, the Dutchman has been disqualified from the results and all his lap times from the session have all been cancelled.

“De Vries, who had originally classified fourth, has been given permission to start tomorrow’s Feature Race in a position to be determined by the stewards.”