Hamilton’s BTCC dream saved by ROKit Phones

ROKit Phones have stepped in to save Nic Hamilton’s racing career following the sudden re-engining of a sub-sponsorship agreement with DUO PLC.

DUO backed out of their support of Nic Hamilton’s BTCC team in the run-up to this weekend’s BTCC round at Knockhill, it seemed Hamilton’s dream of racing, and inspiring others while doing so, had come to a shattering end.

As a last resort, just hours before running out of time, Hamilton reached-out to ROKiT Group’s Chairman Jonathan Kendrick, and asked him to plug the financial gap left by DUO to enable him to continue racing.

Jonathan Kendrick agreed to do so by introducing ABK Beer, another one of ROKiT’s companies, as a new sponsor whose logo will now replace DUO on the livery of the car and race suits for the remainder of the season.

Hamilton is determined to forge a career in motorsport on his own terms. Despite being born with cerebral palsy and told that he would not be able to walk, Nic defied the odds and pursued a career in different categories of motorsport leading to the current BTCC series.

Hamilton said: “Whilst many people make assumptions bout how or where I raise the money to race, it is crucial to me, for what I am trying to achieve and how I want to motivate others, that I raise the money myself.”

DUO’s unexplained withdrawal, just days before the forthcoming race at Knockhill, jeopardised the reminder of Nic’s season and the whole of next season.

Jonathan Kendrick said, “Our support of Nic has never been about his achieving podium finishes in the early stages of his BTCC career.”

“His determination and ‘can-do’ attitude, plus his desire to inspire others, is what motivates us to support him and we are extremely proud to be a part of this journey with him.”

He continued: “ Nic got in touch with me this week, as a last resort, to ask me to at least support him to the next BTCC event at Knockhill and, as we pride ourselves on being a company that helps others when we can, I thought it was only right to increase our support to cover the shortfall left by DUO.”

“Nicolas has been a great Ambassador for us so far this year and so it is only right that we continue to support him – particularly in the toughest of times.”

“Nic not completing his debut season would have been a tragedy for him. He’s such an inspiration to others who are battling against the odds and we are pleased to increase our support for him,” he said.