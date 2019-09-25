Hoggard wins Sunoco Whelen Challenge despite missing out on British F3 crown

After an action-packed 2019 BRDC British Formula 3 Championship, Fortec Motorsports driver Johnathan Hoggard has secured the Sunoco Whelen Challenge after consistently demonstrating his speed throughout the duration of the season. Consequently, the Spalding racer has secured a drive in the 2020 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona courtsey of Whelen Engineering and AngloAmerican Oil Company Ltd.

The Sunoco Whelen Challenge offers one driver in championships using Sunoco fuel with a chance to win a fully paid-for race seat in a Whelen-sponsored race car at the 2020 24 Hours of Daytona in January 2020. Points are scored for poles and fastest laps as well as race results.

As despite losing out on the British F3 title to his rival Clement Novalak, he did beat the Anglo-Swiss racer to the Sunoco Whelen Challenge by 12.18 points at the end of the season. He finished on 91.56 to 79.38. The top three in the British F3 Championship all managed to feature in the top three in the Challenge classification at the end of the season.

Founder of Anglo-American Oil Company Ltd, Anders Hildebrand is delighted to see Hoggard win the trophy and secure a drive with his outfit for the infamous Daytona 24 Hours, saying:

“What has been impressive about Johnathan this year is that he is always quick. When he is on song, he gets fastest laps, pole positions, and wins, and that is how the Challenge points system is built. You have to be consistent to win, but you get a boost for the fastest laps and poles.”

Hoggard not only took seven victories, but also secured seven poles and eight fastest laps which propelled him to success in the Sunoco Whelen Challenge at the end of the season.

After it was announced that he won the Challenge, the teenager added:

“I’ve watched the Rolex 24 for many years with drivers like Fernando Alonso and Felipe Nasr racing, so to be in it is a great opportunity, and I am really thankful for it.”

The young Brit will get to his big chance to race at the 24 Hours of Daytona next January in his first ever endurance race.



