Hyundai reveal new electrified Veloster race car

Hyundai have become the second manufacturer to reveal their entry into the new-for-2020 ETCR electric touring car series.

CUPRA had already confirmed that they would build an electric race car based upon the Leon, while their South Korean counterparts have now unveiled their own creation, based upon the Veloster N.

The car was unveiled at the recent Frankfurt International Motor Show, during which Hyundai emphasised their intent on electrifying their future road-going vehicles too.

Initial design work for their new electric-powered touring car got underway at the tail end of last year, but was kept well under wraps until now. In fact, Hyundai Motorsport have already completed a test with the new Veloster ETCR in August, though this was kept far away from the public eye.

Now that the announcement of the car’s existence has been made though, Hyundai aim to embark on a rigorous testing programme between now and the start of the 2020 racing season.

There is no word yet on who will compete for Hyundai in this new racing series, however CUPRA have already announced the signing of Mattias Ekstrom as one of their official drivers.

Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President of the Hyundai Motor Group, had this to say about his brand’s latest racing project:

“Through our successful Customer Racing division, we have spent many years honing our skills in Touring Car racing, which has resulted in two packages capable of competing for championships around the world.

ETCR is the natural next step in our journey, and one that aligns perfectly to Hyundai’s global strategy for electric vehicle production. We have a detailed test program for the Veloster N ETCR, supported by the fully trained and experienced team of engineers at Hyundai Motorsport.

The Veloster N ETCR will make an ideal addition to our ongoing commitment to WRC and to Customer Racing through the i20 R5, i30 N TCR and Veloster N TCR.”