“It was clear the future will belong to electric cars” – Lucas Di Grassi tells Climate Week NYC

Lucas Di Grassi spoke passionately about electric mobility while representing the ABB FIA Formula E Championship at Climate Week in New York City this week.

The Brazilian has been an official Clean Air ambassador for the United Nations since 2018, and off the track, he has been a vocal advocate for the transformation towards electric mobility.

The 2016-17 Formula E Champion spoke elequently at Climate Week NYC that followed that UN Climate Action Summit which will continue until Sunday. As a representative of the all-electric single-seater racing series, he said:

“A few years ago, I helped shape Formula E because for me it was clear that the future will belong to electric cars – on the road and on the race track.“

Audi – along with the rest of the Volkswagen group – is among the first of the car manufacturers to have committed to the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, setting itself an ambitious goal of successive 30% reduction of CO2 emissions by 2025 compared to 2015. The German manufacturer is targeting complete company-wide carbon neutrality by 2050.

Di Grassi added, “Advancing new technologies and inspiring people’s enthusiasm for the relevance of electric mobility regarding the climate and our health is an important concern of mine.

“Events such as the Climate Week here in New York City provide ideal opportunities for keeping this topic at the top of the agenda. I am proud of being able to contribute my share to this effort.”

Audi is at the forefront of that process as the company is actively involved in Greenovations (those designed to protect the climate and environment). Hence, the German manufacturer having already installed a carbon capture storage facility near in its factory in Zurich.

Di Grassi will start his sixth season of Formula E with Abt Schaeffler Audi Sport alongside his long-term stablemate Daniel Abt when the series kicks off once again for the 2019 Ad Diriyah ePrix on 22 and 23 Novemeber.

The fifteen-race schedule sees the series go to some of the most polluted cities in the world such as Jakarta and Mexico City as well as the most iconic world cities in London and New York in a bid to have a positive impact on the present move towards increased electric mobility.