Jack Aitken: Weaving To Break Tow In F2 Race ‘A Bit Naughty’

FIA Formula 2 Monza sprint race winner Jack Aitken admits that weaving to break the tow during the race was ‘a bit naughty’ of him to do.

Aitken claimed his third Formula 2 win in the 2019 season, his first since his home win at Silverstone. The Anglo-Korean driver part of the Renault Drivers’ Academy was able to convert reverse grid pole to win, facing challenges from Jordan King and Callum Ilott.

However, during the race, Aitken was caught weaving in an attempt to break the tow from the cars behind down the straights. With a handful of laps to go, Aitken was handed a black and white flag for it, in which he didn’t repeat again.

King in second place radioed over the race about the weaving, saying it was potentially dangerous. The tow became a big talking point over the whole weekend in Formula 1 and FIA Formula 3, as their qualifying sessions saw multiple drivers slowing down at a dangerous rate an attempt to try and grab a tow for their lap.

Aitken spoke after the race, admitting that it was naughty of him to weave down the straights in a bid to break the tow.

“I think everyone knows that at this track the tow is quite powerful,” said Aitken

“I was maybe a bit naughty doing my weaving on the straight but I was just trying to break the tow and I was trying to make sure I was always stopping when people got close.

“I had a good fight with Jordan and got him under the virtual safety car which was a bit lucky, but our pace was really good. Sector 2 and Sector 3 we were always really quick, it was just that the tow was way too powerful to break it.”

On the final lap of the sprint race, then second place Ilott heavily broke at the opening turn but failed to stop for the corner and forced to take the escape road. Ilott, however, touched the wall, damaging his tyre and spun at the chicane. He ended the race down in twelfth place.

Ilott was close to making contact with race leader Aitken but got away cleanly. The Campos driver was asked what he saw from his view, believed that Ilott attempted to make a late overtake for the lead of the race.

“To be honest no because he was quite far back. I think he kind of just went for it because it was the last lap, and because I didn’t see him. Apparently he hit me but I didn’t see it. It was a bit of a long shot I think.”

The win moves Aitken fourth overall in the drivers’ championship, two points behind third-place Luca Ghiotto. Fifth-place Sérgio Sette Câmara is two points behind Aitken as the series goes into the final two rounds in Russia and Abu Dhabi.

Aitken is 72 points behind championship leader Nyck de Vries, putting the twenty-three-year-old Brit in a slim chance of taking the title with 96 possible points left to claim. Aitken however, is aiming to get as many wins and points as possible to round off the year.

“Just to win as many races as we can and get as many points as we can. There’s four races left now, so definitely in the end part of the season, but our pace has been good.

“We just want to maximise it and we’ll see where we end up. Simple.”