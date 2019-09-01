Juan Manuel Correa In Stable Condition After Surgery

Juan Manuel Correa is in stable condition after undergoing surgery last year, following the terrifying accident in the FIA Formula 2 feature race at Spa-Francorchamps.

The Ecuador-born American was involved in a high-speed crash at the top of Raidillon with Anthoine Hubert on the second lap. Hubert was involved in a separate incident with Giuliano Alesi at the same corner, where the Frenchman made contact and crashed into the barrier.

Correa made contact with Hubert soon after, resulting in the accident that saw Correa’s car rolled onto his side. Hubert tragically would succumb to his injuries, passing away age 22.

The Sauber Junior Team driver suffered fractures in both legs, as well as a minor spinal injury. He was transported to CHU Liege hospital by helicopter and has undergone surgery. He is currently in a stable condition, with the surgery being successful.

Juan-Manuel is in a stable condition and is being treated at the CHU Liège hospital. A further update on his condition will be provided when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/dFHQ0sdh8j — SauberJuniorTeam (@charouzracing) August 31, 2019

The FIA and Formula 2 have agreed in respect to Hubert’s passing that the Formula 2 sprint race would be cancelled, with the FIA Formula 3 second race pushed to F2’s original slot. A minute silence will take place before the F3 race and before the start of the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix.