Kubica And Williams To Part Ways At End Of The Season

Robert Kubica is to leave the Williams Racing team at the end of the 2019 Formula One season.

The Polish driver, who made a remarkable comeback to the sport this year following his rally incident in 2011, has scored one point in what has been a difficult season for the team.

His points finish came at the drama filled German Grand Prix after the two Alfa Romeo Racing cars were disqualified from the race promoting Kubica to tenth position.

Kubica, who has been Williams for two years after being a development driver last season has struggled to find the pace he had in his first spell in the sport but placed his thanks to the team for giving him a chance to comeback to the sport.

“I would like to thank the team for the last two years and for helping make my comeback to the Formula One grid possible.

“I have enjoyed my time with ROKiT Williams Racing, both as Reserve & Development Driver and as a Race Driver this year, but I feel that the time is now right for me to move on to the next chapter in my career.”

Deputy Team Principal Claire Williams added her appreciation to Kubica for his work in his two years at the team.

“I would like to thank Robert for his hard work and respect his decision to leave the team at the end of the 2019 season.

“Robert has been an important member of the team in both his role as Reserve & Development Driver, and subsequently as one of our Race Drivers in 2019.

“We thank him for his continued efforts throughout what has been a challenging couple of seasons and wish him well in his future endeavours.”





