McLaren’s Andreas Seidl: “Coming away with one very lonely point wasn’t the plan”

Andreas Seidl admitted coming away from the Italian Grand Prix with just a solitary point was a disappointing result for the McLaren F1 Team.

Carlos Sainz Jr. was on course for a good result running well inside the top ten only for a problematic pit stop that ended with him a loose wheel at the side of the road, while Lando Norris climbed from the back of the grid following a pre-race engine change and penalty to claim tenth place at the chequered flag.

Seidl, the team principal at McLaren, admitted it was not the plan to leave the Autodromo Nazionale Monza with the results they did, which made the whole weekend an unsatisfactory one for the Woking-based outfit.

“It’s a disappointing race for us,” said Seidl. “Coming away with one very lonely point wasn’t the plan for today.

“On Carlos’ side, everything was running okay and he looked well-set to finish in P6, but unfortunately we had an issue with the front right wheel at the pit-stop, which caused us to stop the car.

“Lando’s Italian Grand Prix went as well as we could’ve expected. He drove a very good race to make up positions and finish P10 after starting P16.”

The race in Italy followed on from the double retirement just seven days prior at the Belgian Grand Prix, with Seidl feeling the events at Spa-Francorchamps and Monza were two ‘tough’ ones for McLaren.

He also admits they need to work on their low-downforce package as the one they were forced to use was not as strong as it should have been and prevented them from maximising their weekends.

“These last two races have been tough,” said Seidl. “We don’t have a tailored low-downforce package but the team has worked very hard with the tools they had available, and in both events we could’ve scored good points.

“It’s important for us to go back home now, review the issues, regroup, and focus on the races ahead, with the aim of recapturing the form we had before the summer break.”

McLaren remain fourth in the Constructors’ Championship on eighty-three points but after the Renault F1 Team’s fourth and fifth places at Monza, the gap to the French team is now only eighteen points with seven rounds remaining.