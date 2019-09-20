McLaren’s Andreas Seidl: “We go to Singapore looking to reset and refresh”

Andreas Seidl is looking for the McLaren F1 Team to put behind them the two difficult race weekends in Belgium and Italy and resume their push to consolidate their fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship this weekend in Singapore.

Heading into the summer break, McLaren were a team on form, with five consecutive top six finishes, but after the break, only one point was scored in the two races, with both Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz Jr. retiring from the Belgian Grand Prix, with the latter also failing to finish in Italy as Norris claimed only one point for tenth place.

Seidl, the Team Principal at McLaren, says it is important to put behind them the difficult weekends at Spa-Francorchamps and the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, and put what they’ve learned from those weekends to good use in order to return to the kind of form they had before the summer break.

“We go to Singapore looking to reset and refresh following two difficult weekends in Belgium and Italy,” said Seidl. “Those races demonstrated just how close the midfield pack is, and that even the smallest issue can cost a lot in the Constructors’ Championship.

“We know the areas we need to work on between now and the end of the season, and the team is pushing hard right through to Abu Dhabi.”

Seidl says this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix is a good opportunity for McLaren to find that form again, with the focus on extracting the maximum amount of performance possible at every opportunity between now and the end of the season.

“The night race in Singapore creates a unique environment,” insists Seidl. “It offers an interesting challenge from an operational point of view, with the team working on a European-time schedule, but through the night due to the local time zone.

“But, as ever, we are focused on maximising our capabilities as a team throughout the race weekend and extracting performance at every opportunity.”