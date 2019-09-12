“Our pace was surprising on one of our worst circuits” – George Russell

George Russell walked from Monza as a happy man with a better than expected result in the Italian Grand Prix.

The Williams Racing driver completed a well-routined race on a one-stopper to finish less than two seconds behind Sebastian Vettel in fourteenth, displaying the reigning-Formula 2 champion’s performance in an FW42 that is well off the pace to the others.

Starting in the same position on the grid after penalties to Sérgio Perez, Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Kimi Räikkönen, the Brit was able once again clean throughout the race to keep his 100% finishing record intact with fourteen races done.

The twenty-one year-old found “some positives to take away”, considering the team’s efforts.

“Our pace was surprising, especially considering Monza is one of the three worst circuits of the year for us with our straight-line speed,” Russell added.

“We definitely have some positives to take away, it shows that we did a good job with the set-up, with the tyres, with everything else in our control. I think we can be quite pleased with the result.”

Russell’s first point still awaits him but with a circuit that is designed for its aerodynamics, the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore could favour the Williams more than it did at Monza.