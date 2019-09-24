Räikkönen on Kvyat Incident: “I saw him in the corner of my eye but then it was too late to react”

Kimi Räikkönen was in a reflective mood after the Singapore Grand Prix, with the Finn ending the race as one of the three retirements after contact with Daniil Kvyat broke his left front suspension.

The Alfa Romeo Racing driver was running inside the points prior to the opening safety car period and held his position after the first restart, but the second safety car period was more of a struggle, and on the restart, his tyres were too cold and he lost a number of positions to fall outside the top ten.

It was then that contact was made with Kvyat, with the Scuderia Toro Rosso driver making a bold move into turn one, a move that Räikkönen was not anticipating. The two drivers banged wheels, with the Finn coming off worse, his evening ending in the run-off area of the corner.

“Not exactly the end of the race I was hoping for but it is what it is,” said Räikkönen. “My tyres were degrading and whilst I could manage to stay in position after the first restart, at the second the tyres were too cold and so I lost three positions and from then on I was struggling.

“The incident with Daniil Kvyat ended my race but I was going nowhere anyway. When I looked at the straight he was quite far behind, but when I was turning in I saw him in the corner of my eye but then it was too late to react.

“I saw the Stewards but I don’t think that there will be any consequences.”

Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur felt Räikkönen was on for a top ten finish only for his tyres to begin to degrade after the second safety car period. Ultimately it came to nothing as Kvyat’s move into turn one broke the Finnish driver’s suspension and ended his day.

“Kimi had ran a very solid race, making up places from his starting position and looking set for points,” said Vasseur. “Unfortunately he was caught in an accident with Kvyat when battling against degrading tyres and his race was over.”