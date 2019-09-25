Red Bull targeting victory in Sochi

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing is targeting a first victory at the Russian circuit after failing to challenge for victory in Singapore last time out.

Despite topping the first free practice session, Red Bull failed to convert it’s practice form into race form as Max Verstappen finished third and Alexander Albon fifth.

Twelve months ago Albon took victory in F2 for DAMS, which in turn forced the Formula 2 championship to a deciding race in Abu Dhabi, where he lost out to the now Williams F1 driver George Russell.

Albon comes back to Sochi hoping that lightening will strike twice at a track that he enjoys racing on.

“I raced at Sochi when I was in F2 and I won there so it’s a track I enjoy and I’m looking forward to being back on a circuit I’m familiar with,” said Albon.

“The track is predominantly made up of 90 degree corners so if you’re good at one, you’re going to be good at all 18 of them. It’s also good for overtaking with some long straights and it will be very different to the heat and humidity in Singapore.

“I’m feeling more comfortable with the car with each race and I’m really enjoying working with the Team, especially as I get to know them better. In Russia my aim is to make the most of what I’ve learnt and push for the best possible result for the Team.”

Verstappen has yet to win at Sochi, with his best finish being a pair of fifth places in 2017 and 2018m this is so m ething he is hoping to change this weekend.

The dutchman predicts that Scuderia Ferrari will once again be the favourites, with the straights suiting the team rather than the Red Bull cars. However, the 21-year-old is looking forward to Russia after ending his two race podium drought in Singapore.

“I was happy to be on the podium in Singapore and the Team made some good strategy calls in the race, but I’m looking forward to Russia where there are more overtaking opportunities” said Verstappen.

“The track layout isn’t that amazing for us but it’s unique as most of the corners are 90 degrees which we don’t usually experience and it’s always challenging to go from high speed straights into low speed corners and get the best out of the car under braking.