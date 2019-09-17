Romain Grosjean: “The main challenge is that we live by the night”

Romain Grosjean says the Singapore Grand Prix weekend is a lot of fun and looks good on the television coverage, but the lack of sunlight will catch up on everybody by the end of the event.

The Marina Bay Street Circuit will be playing host its twelfth Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, with the original race in 2008 being the first in Formula 1 history to be run at night under the floodlights, and as a result, the timing of the event is significantly different to that of any other track on the calendar.

Grosjean, who will be competiting in his ninth Singapore race this weekend, says the lights themselves are perhaps easier for drivers than standard daylight due to the consistent light across the circuit, but the lack of actual daylight does begin to affect everyone by the end of the weekend.

“The main challenge is that we live by the night, so you don’t get much sunlight,” said the Haas F1 Team driver, who has twice finished inside the points in Singapore. “That catches up with you a little bit by the end of the week.

“I think it’s really good fun, and it looks good on the TV footage. Seeing that snake of lights through the city is really cool. In terms of spectating, I think it’s really good. You can enjoy the day in Singapore and then watch the race in the evening.”

“The lights are really well done. For us, it’s almost easier to have almost the same light throughout the circuit.”

Grosjean likens the Singapore track to the one in Monaco, where the most important and on-the-limit laps come during Qualifying. The rest of the time, he acknowledges that the track needs to be respected, with the 5.063-kilometre layout one of the more challenging on the calendar.

“It’s like Monaco,” said the Frenchman. “There are a couple of laps in qualifying where you really push your luck and the limits. The rest of the time you need to respect the circuit.

“It’s really a challenging track. There isn’t any particular corner that is harder than any other. They’re really all very challenging. It’s definitely the hardest circuit in terms of temperature, heat, concentration and length.

“The race normally goes to the two-hour time limit. That’s a big challenge with Singapore. I don’t really do anything special to prepare for it. I just keep my routine and try to go there as fresh as I can.”