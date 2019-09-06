Virtuosi’s Luca Ghiotto Tops Monza Practice In FIA Formula 2

UNI-Virtuosi Racing‘s Luca Ghiotto starts his home race weekend at Monza for FIA Formula 2 fastest overall in practice as the series races for the first time since the tragic events that occurred at Spa-Francorchamps.

The Italian placed a 1:33.017 in the final minutes of the session, beating championship leader Nyck de Vries and Carlin‘s Louis Delétraz. The session started for the Italian and his Virtuosi team in concern as they were placed under investigation for starting the session on wet tyres, where the session was declared as wet.

The session began with the drivers heading out onto the track on damp, but progressively drying track. After completing their installation laps, the drivers dived back into the pits as the circuit was damp in some areas. Only a handful of drivers took to the circuit soon after.

Virtuosi were under investigation for running wet tyres on a dry track by the FIA. The team soon after put the slicks on both their drivers and completed a second installation lap.

The first official time of the session was set by Mahaveer Raghunathan for MP Motorsport, placing a 1:56.095 on the board before improved into a 1:42.998 to remain on top with 30 minutes. Callum Ilott for Sauber Junior Team then placed the fastest time in his first run with a 1:35.915, over five seconds faster than Raghunathan.

With twenty minutes left of the session, the rest of the field started their runs. Sérgio Sette Câmara jumped to the top of the timing screens with a 1:34.299, beaing Ilott by 0.235 seconds. Mick Schumacher went third fastest in his first lap ahead of championship contenders de Vries and Nicholas Latifi. Jack Aitken in his second attempt went fastest overall by beating Sette Câmara’s time by 0.090 seconds.

de Vries found more time in his later runs and progressed to the top of the tables with a 1:33.272, beating local driver Ghiotto and Latifi in third. The Dutchman improved his time with less than ten minutes left whilst Delétraz for Carlin jumped to second overall, missing out of de Vries’ time by 0.178 seconds. Delétraz’s team-mate Nobuharu Matsushita joined him with the third-best time as the session reached near its conclusion.

Ghiotto managed to snatch the top spot away from de Vries, placing a 1:33.017 to go fastest overall with less than five minutes. The session concluded with the Italian ending the session fastest out of the seventeen drivers, beating de Vries and Delétraz. Matsushita and Aitken rounded off the top five as they prepare for qualifying at Monza.