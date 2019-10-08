Correa Posts First Video Update Since F2 Accident; Expects Recovery To Last 10-12 Months

Juan Manuel Correa has posted his first personal video update on his Instagram page since the FIA Formula 2 incident that occurred at Spa-Francorchamps.

The Sauber Junior Team driver was involved in a serious high-speed accident during the second lap of the feature race at Spa, which claimed the life of BWT Arden driver Anthoine Hubert. Correa was involved in the incident and has been treated in hospital since the incident occurred.

Correa underwent major surgery on his right leg in London, after sustaining fractures to his legs caused by the accident. Complications arose prior to surgery when the Ecuadorian-American driver suffered a condition affecting his lungs, meaning he was placed in an induced coma. He was eventually taken out of a coma and life support on September 20th, and the doctors underwent surgery on his leg. The process on the lower part of his right leg lasted 17 hours.

Now breathing unaided, Correa released his first written statement on October 4th, wishing his thanks to the support he has received on Social Media. He is also aware of the events of the accident and sends his condolences to the Hubert family. Prior to Correa’s message, his family and Media team have provided updates on his Social Media channels as Correa recovered.

On his personal Instagram page, Correa posted his first video update. The Sauber driver spoke to say his thanks for his family, the doctors and the support he has received online via messages and comments.

“It’s been a very rough five weeks since the accident,” said Correa. “Obviously I never said it publicly but I want to publicly give my deepest condolences to the Hubert family.

“It’s been such a shock to everyone that such an accident, happened. You never really know, you never really think something like that can happen, especially not to you until it does.

“Obviously I still have a long road of recovery. It’s still uncertain if I ever recover to 100%, but I’m very grateful to be alive. I’m very grateful for the people that have been with me in these past five weeks. I’ve very grateful for the family that I have, the support they have given me, without them I would have not made it.

“The support, the loving messages from people I don’t even know personally, I’ve read almost all of them. I spent pretty much all day reading messages, trying to answer to as many people as possible or at least ‘like’ the comments.

“I just want to tell you I will read them eventually and there’s thousands of them. I’ll get it done one day but thank you so much because it means a lot to me.”

Correa will undergo one more surgery in London before he can fully start his recovery at the beginning of November in Miami, where he will be reunited with his family.

According to the doctors, Correa’s recovery is expected to last between ten months to a year. The American has a metal frame placed on his right foot, preventing him from moving it as it heals.

“I have accepted what happened and I can only be positive now and work as hard as possible for the fastest recovery and the best recovery possible. I plan will be to have another surgery next Monday, and that should be the last surgery here in London.

“After that beginning of November, I should be travelling to Miami to see my siblings and to start my full-on recovery, which should last according to the doctors here, expecting to last ten months to a year.

“Before I can really tell how the right foot really is because at the moment I have a metal frame that doesn’t let me move the foot all, so it is just healing. That will be there at least eight to ten months. We’ll see.

“I’m positive. There’s nothing else to do. I can either be here and feel sorry for myself and be depressed, or I can just get on with it and be positive and do the best I can for the recovery.”