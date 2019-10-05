DTMSuper GT

DTM Hockenheim II: Rast takes Race 1 pole, Button stars in sixth

by James Eagles
René Rast - DTM Series - 2019 Hockenheim II
Credit: Audi Sport

Audi Sport Team Rosberg‘s René Rast claimed his eighth pole of the 2019 DTM Series by setting the fastest time on a rapidly drying track at Hockenheim in qualifying for Race 1.

Rast’s time of a 1:45.552 was enough to earn him pole by 0.127 seconds over the lead BMW Motorsport car of Marco Wittmann, as BMW failed to carry its Friday pacesetting form into Saturday morning.

Mike Rockenfeller rounded out the top three for Audi Team Phoenix, but the main plaudits were saved for Jenson Button – who was by far the fastest SUPER GT guest entrant in sixth position for Team Kunimitsu Honda.

2019 champion Rast secured his poleman status among a flurry of late activity as the drying Hockenheim surface aided a rapidly changing order, with every DTM manufacturer holding pole at some during the 20-minute session.

BMW Team RMG‘s Wittmann had several spells at the top himself, but could not turn two purple sector times into a time that would have bettered Rast after the chequered flag had fallen.

Rockenfeller’s third-place time, a 1:45.783, was also left very late and forced Audi Team WRT‘s Jonathan Aberdein out of the top three.

Aberdein’s fourth place marks his fourth top-five qualifying finish in succession, a run that extends back to the Lausitzring weekend in late-August.

Loïc Duval went off the track at the Sachskurve on his last run, leaving him to settle for fifth position despite being on provisional pole with less than two minutes remaining.

2009 Formula 1 champion Button used his vast knowledge of Hockenheim to mingle among the DTM frontrunners, initially looking good for a top three finish.

Jenson Button - DTM Series - 2019 Hockenheim II
Credit: DTM

Button’s Honda crew altered the Brit’s tyre pressures before his second set of fast runs, in order to find some more performance from the challenging Hankook tyres.

Timo Glock was another driver who looked in the mix for pole position, but fell away to seventh late on for BMW Team RMR.

Robin Frijns secured eighth in a relatively messy session for the Dutchman, ahead of BMW Team RBM pair Sheldon van der Linde and Joel Eriksson at the foot of the top 10.

Ferdinand Habsburg ended the morning fastest of the R-Motorsport/Aston Martin runners in twelfth, just in front of team-mates Dani Juncadella and Jake Dennis. Paul di Resta recovered from his Practice 2 crash to take sixteenth.

Pos.No.DriverManufacturerTimeGap
133René RastAudi1:45.552-
211Marco WittmannBMW1:45.679+0.127
399Mike RockenfellerAudi1:45.783+0.231
427Jonathan AberdeinAudi1:45.928+0.376
528Loïc DuvalAudi1:45.939+0.387
61Jenson ButtonHonda1:46.206+0.654
716Timo GlockBMW1:46.315+0.763
84Robin FrijnsAudi1:46.351+0.799
931Sheldon van der LindeBMW1:46.383+0.831
1047Joel ErikssonBMW1:46.628+1.076
1151Nico MüllerAudi1:46.789+1.237
1262Ferdinand HabsburgAston Martin1:46.791+1.239
1323Daniel JuncadellaAston Martin1:46.986+1.434
1476Jake DennisAston Martin1:46.988+1.436
157Bruno SpenglerBMW1:47.026+1.474
163Paul di RestaAston Martin1:47.090+1.538
1725Philipp EngBMW1:47.548+1.996
1853Jamie GreenAudi1:47.590+2.038
1921Pietro FittipaldiAudi1:47.702+2.240
2037Ryo HirakawaLexus1:49.181+3.029
2135Tsugio MatsudaNissan1:49.349+3.797
