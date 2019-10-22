Hamilton aims to make it six of the best in Mexico

Mercedes-AMG Motorsport arrive at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on the back of sealing the their sixth successive Constructors’ Championship last time out in Japan.

With Lewis Hamilton outscoring Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel in Suzuka, only he or his team-mate Valtteri Bottas can become Drivers’ World Champion of 2019. This will mean the Silver Arrows will become the first team in Formula 1 history to complete a double championship for six years in a row.

Hamilton remains the firm-favourite to take a sixth Drivers’ Championship, as he has a sixty-four point lead with only one-hundred and four left on the table. The Brit can seal the title in Mexico City if he outscores Bottas by at least fourteen points.

CEO and Team Principal Toto Wolff would not have thought that his squad would have won a championship at all, let alone six double titles.

“When we embarked on this journey, no one would have dreamed we would ever be able to achieve this,” Wolff added.

“We hoped that we would be able to win races, maybe even a Championship and represent the Mercedes brand well – but to win six consecutive double Championships and beat a record that seemed unbeatable is very satisfying. It’s an achievement that is testament to the hard work, great determination and passion of every single member of our team.

“Everyone in Brixworth and Brackley has done a tremendous job and we all feel very grateful to call ourselves World Champions for a sixth consecutive time.”

Whilst Lewis Hamilton may had sealed the last two championships at this circuit, the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez has not been Mercedes’ ballpark. The team claimed one-two finishes in 2015 and 2016 but 2017 and last year’s event saw them qualify off the front row.

The team ended the 2018 race in a distant fourth and fifth, as Valtteri Bottas finished a lap down on race winner Max Verstappen.

Wolff understands the nature of the circuit has not suited Mercedes’ car in the last couple of years but his outfit will be prepared to the best they can to achieve as strong of a result as possible in Mexico.

“There is no sense of entitlement in this team for future success, so we were quickly back to our usual race preparation routine after Japan,” Wolff shared.

“We know that the four remaining races are not going to be easy and we expect Mexico to be the most difficult one for us. The high altitude of the track brings some fairly unusual challenges as the low air density affects the downforce of the car, the cooling and the engine performance.

“It’s a combination that doesn’t particularly suit our car, but we will give it everything to try and limit the damage. We look forward to the fight and to the amazing Mexican crowd that shares our love for racing and turns the weekend into a brilliant celebration of motorsport.”