HWA Racelabs To Take Over Arden Formula 2 Team In 2020

HWA Racelabs will take over the BWT Arden FIA Formula 2 team for the 2020 season, extending their existing collaboration deal.

Prior to the start of the 2019 Season, German Motorsport team HWA agreed on a partnership with British team Arden in F2 that would see both parties work together for the season. HWA attempted to enter the series as a new entry but were only successful in the new FIA Formula 3 Championship.

Furthermore, HWA ran its own FIA Formula E team as a affiliated entry for Mercedes-Benz, who will take over full-time for 2019-2020 Season. HWA use to provide support and run teams for Mercedes in DTM, before the silver arrows pulled out of the series at the end of 2018 to concentrate on Formula E.

The deal would mark the end of Arden’s period in Formula 2, having been racing in the series since its formation as the GP2 Series in 2005. Arden alongside ART Grand Prix, DAMS and Campos Racing remained in the series throughout until the end of 2019 when HWA take over.

“We are looking forward to this challenge in another Formula series for young drivers,” said HWA AG CEO Ulrich Fritz.

“Alongside our involvement in the FIA Formula 3 Championship, we are now also represented on the next level of the FIA Formula Pyramid, ensuring a continuous development of talented motorsport youngsters.

“It is also further evidence of the 360° motorsport expertise of HWA. From the promotion of young drivers and Formula E to the DTM and GT racing, we now cover an incredibly broad spectrum.”

Arden currently sits eighth overall in the teams’ standings with 77 points to their name. The majority of the points have come from Anthoine Hubert, who collected two wins at Monaco and France before he passed away during the feature race at Spa-Francorchamps. Artem Markelov has since stepped in for the remainder of the season, with team-mate Tatiana Calderon yet to score in her debut season.

The Banbury based team throughout 2019 have visited Stuttgart, home of HWA as part of their collaboration. The team is also present during race weekends in F2 and F3 to assist duties with the team.

Arden CEO and Team Principal Garry Horner said that the team will step back and will explore other options outside of F2 to compete in, but hasn’t ruled out a potential return to the championship in the future

“Arden has successfully competed in the premier F1 feeder series for over 20 years and we have now decided to step back from the category in order to explore other avenues,” said Horner.

“We have enjoyed our time in the GP2 and F2 Championships and, at some point in the future, may consider returning to the grid. Never say never…”

HWA in their first year of Formula 3 has seen success with Jake Hughes claiming victory in race two at the Red Bull Ring. In the teams’ standings, HWA lie fifth with points from Hughes and team-mate Bent Viscaal. Keyvan Andres is yet to score points.

F2 CEO Bruno Michel thanks Arden for their involvement in the championship since 2005, and welcomes the introduction of HWA, believing they can adapt to the F2 championship quickly.

“First of all, I would like to thank Gary Horner and everyone at Arden International for their involvement and hard work throughout the years,” commented Michel.

“They have been with us since the beginning. I wish them many successes in their next endeavours.

“I would like to welcome HWA RACELAB in Formula 2. They are a force to reckon with in motorsport and I am convinced that they will adapt quickly to our championship.”