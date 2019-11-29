Alfa Romeo have a tricky day as they struggle in second practice in Abu Dhabi

Alfa Romeo Racing had a mixed set of results during the Friday free practice sessions at 2019 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Kimi Räikkönen struggled as he did not make it into the top ten in either session and Antonio Giovinazzi, underperformed s as the cooler conditions seemed not to suit the car.

Räikkönen made it clear that his lap times did not mean much due to the programmes which are run on Friday practices. The Finn took thirteenth in the first practice, and then in the second practice in race conditions, he found himself in seventeenth.

He explained that and the team are aiming to look over the data ahead of the final qualifying of the 2019 FIA Formula 1 season. Räikkönenn, suggested that he will not know where his car stacks up in the midfield until qualifying,

“Laptimes say very little on Fridays so I won’t focus too much on that. We still have to work on things, look at all the data we collected and make an improvement ahead of tomorrow. Only when we get to qualifying we will have a clear idea of where we really stand against the rest.”

Giovinazzi said that he felt his team and himself were looking strong in the C38 were looking good in the first practice session as he managed to get into ninth place in the hotter conditions of Yas Marina but found himself in eighteenth in the second session.

“We looked strong in Free Practice 1, but tomorrow’s qualifying conditions will look a lot more like FP2 when it was cooler. We will need to check everything we learnt today, come up with a good setup and put it all together when it matters.“

He explained that he did make a mistake during one of his practice sessions but he managed to not touch the wall. He added that it is hard to not do this as he was just trying to find a limit on the car due to the tight battle. He made it clear the team needed to make the right choice for qualifying with the data collected.

“I made a small mistake when pushing, but didn’t touch the wall. In the end, you’re trying to find the limit and this is what practice is for. The track is quite long and the gaps are naturally bigger, but the battle in the midfield will still be close. We will need to analyse all the data we got tonight and make the right choices for tomorrow.”