Britons Leon Haslam completes Honda’s World Superbike Line-up

Five times World Superbike race winner and 2018 Bennetts British Superbike Champion, Leon Haslam, will return to Honda in 2020, as the Derbyshire man has confirmed his future in the World Superbike Paddock.

Haslam will return to Honda for the first time since 2014, as he partners 2019 runner-up, and former 125cc World Champion, Alvaro Bautista on the all-new Honda Fireblade CBR1000RR-R.

Haslam rode for the Japanese manufacturer in 2008 and 2009, picking up three 3rd place finishes along with two 2nds in 2009.

Haslam’s last season for Honda was in 2014, his second season with the Ten Kate Racing team, picking up one sole podium at Magny-Cours, finishing the year in 7th.

Since wrapping up the BSB title, Haslam has partnered six-time World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea and has stood on the podium six times in his returning season. Haslam ended the season onboard the Kawasaki Racing Team bike 7th overall.

The new Honda team will be ran by the MotoGP title-winning HRC team, and with two experienced riders onboard, could 2020 be the year we see Honda return to the front in World Superbikes?

This deal, of course, keeps Haslam at the top of the list for the prestigious Suzuka 8 Hour race, a race that Haslam has won three times, twice on Honda machinery.

The 2020 World Superbike season commences in February at the Phillip Island Circuit.