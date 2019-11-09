Daimler Pay Tribute to Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes after Sixth World Title Triumphs

Daimler AG, who own the majority of the Mercedes AMG Motorsport team, has praised the efforts and success of the Brixworth and Brackley-based team, with their sixth Drivers’ and Teams’ Championship double being confirmed with a one-two finish in the recent United States Grand Prix.

Ola Källenius, the Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, congratulated Lewis Hamilton for his sixth World Drivers’ Championship triumph after the race at the Circuit of the Americas, although he did miss out on the race victory to team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Källenius says Hamilton ‘embodies’ the ambitions of Daimler and is always wanting more, with the Briton pushing his team to work on the minute details to gain that little bit extra that could mean the difference between winning or losing.

“Lewis truly embodies our brand aspiration to be the best – both on and off track,” said Källenius. “He always strives for more, trying to improve every last detail and never stops pushing – both himself and his team.

“It’s this drive to improve combined with an unrivalled command of the car that has earned Lewis his well-deserved place in Formula One history. Six Drivers’ Championships – all of them powered by Mercedes-Benz – is an incredible achievement and one that fills the entire Daimler family with great pride.

“Congratulations from your 300,000 colleagues all over the world. Extremely well done, Lewis!”

Markus Schäfer, a Member of the Board of Management at Daimler AG, also paid tribute to Mercedes for their sixth consecutive Teams’ title, which was confirmed when Bottas and Hamilton finished first and third in the Japanese Grand Prix.

Schäfer says to win six titles consecutively gives Daimler a source of ‘great pride’ and the lessons learned within Formula 1 go a long way in developing their product on a wider scale outside of racing.

“To win six consecutive constructors’ championships is something that has only been achieved once in F1 history,” said Schäfer. “For everybody at Daimler, this achievement is not just a source of great pride, it is also a demonstration of our company’s capability to succeed when tackling the biggest challenges.

“To win in Formula 1 requires the right blend of cutting-edge technology and exceptional team spirit to achieve demanding goals; the lessons we learn from this success are important ingredients in our ability to achieve the same in our wider business.”