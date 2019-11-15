F4 British ChampionshipPorsche Carrera Cup GB

F4 racer Skelton set for Porsche Carrera Cup GB test with In2Racing

by Vince Pettit
Credit: Porsche GB

F4 British Championship frontrunner Josh Skelton will be testing a Porsche Carrera GT3 Cup car next week with the In2Racing squad as he aims to join the Porsche Carrera Cup GB for 2020.

The nineteen-year-old had a solid year in F4, taking two victories and eleven podiums on his way to fourth place in the championship.

Skelton previously has previously tested the Carrera Cup machinery before, taking part in Porsche GB’s annual taster day this year and recently drove In2Racing’s Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport car at Donington Park.

“I did the Porsche taster this year and Ginetta Supercup test in 2018 but I have never raced a GT or saloon car,” said Skelton

“The route was always to get to GT, but then I had the offer for F4 and it was too good not to take it.”

“I think I did about 10 laps in the Cayman in between stoppages, but it was a good learning curve for me still,” he added.

Credit: Porsche GB

Team owner Nick Dudfield added, “We are planning to run Josh in one of our Carrera Cup cars for the first time on Silverstone GP on 18 November.

“It will be a good experience for him to learn the car. If all goes well we would be delighted to welcome Josh to our Porsche team.”

