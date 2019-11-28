HWA Racelab Confirms Giuliano Alesi For 2020 Formula 2 Season

Giuliano Alesi will race with new FIA Formula 2 entry, HWA Racelab for the 2020 FIA Formula 2 Championship.

The son of Formula 1 legend, Jean Alesi, will compete in his second season within F2 with HWA, a new team that will takeover BWT Arden’s entry after they confirmed their exit from the series.

Alesi during his rookie season raced with Trident, where he faced a challenging start to the year. The Frenchman since the summer break has improved on his form, scoring in three of the last four races to push himself in 17th place in the drivers’ championship.

But ahead of the 2020 season, it is set that Alesi will leave the Italian team, ending a four-year relationship with them that saw the French driver race with them throughout his GP3 series stint between 2016 to 2018, and his rookie year in F2 in 2019.

Alesi will join alongside Formula 2 veteran Artem Markelov, who will start his seventh season in Formula 1’s support series.

“I would like to thank HWA AG for the magnificent reception and for the faith they are putting in me. I am overjoyed to be part of this impressive company,” said Alesi

“All the employees are already highly motivated and I am looking forward to working with a great team – that is the most important thing for me. I cannot describe how I feel at the moment – I am over the moon.”

HWA Racelab have explored entering F2 since the end of 2018 when their DTM entry with Mercedes-Benz ended after the German car giant decided to leave the series. The team’s attempt at an entry for 2019 failed but managed to agree an engineering deal with Arden, that saw HWA members support the Banbury race crew and engineering department for 2019.

The team also entered the newly formed FIA Formula 3 Championship & FIA Formula E, acting as an affiliated team for Mercedes. Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team have now taken over HWA’s entry, acting as one of many manufacturer teams within Formula E.

Their debut F3 season saw positives with British driver Jake Hughes bringing home one win in Austria and finishing seventh overall in the drivers’ championship. Hughes’ team-mates Bent Viscaal & Keyvan Andres both contributed towards the team’s fifth-place finish in the team’s standings.

HWA CEO Ulrich Fritz feels delighted to acquire the services of Alesi to partner alongside Markelov for their debut season of F2 in 2020.

“We are delighted to have acquired Giuliano. The relationship between Alesi and HWA was a successful one in the DTM. It is nice to see a continuation of that relationship in Formula 2,” commented Fritz.

“There is no doubting Giuliano’s enormous talent – it is not without good reason that he is part of the Ferrari Driver Academy. He fits almost perfectly into our approach, which is to support young drivers on their route to Formula 1.”