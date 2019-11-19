NASCAR Trucks to be Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series in 2020

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series is receiving another name change. On Tuesday, NASCAR announced the third-tier series would be re-branded to the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series starting with the 2020 season.

It is the second name change for NASCAR’s third-tier series in the last two seasons. After being the Camping World Truck Series since 2009, it was renamed the Gander Outdoors Truck Series in 2019. Before Camping World/Gander head Marcus Lemonis‘ involvement as title sponsor, Craftsman had served as the Truck Series’ lone naming rights.

Gander Trucks will have a new series logo and the same great racing in 2020. pic.twitter.com/H4ZFgbga6V — NASCAR Gander Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) November 19, 2019

As the new name is rather lengthy compared to its predecessor, it may also be shortened to “Gander Trucks“.

The announcement comes days after the Truck season came to an end. Despite going winless, Matt Crafton scored the Gander Outdoors Truck championship with a second-place finish in last Friday’s finale. With the name change, two of NASCAR’s national series will feature new identities in 2020; the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will simply be known as the NASCAR Cup Series as the premier level switches to a tier-based sponsorship model. Monster Energy is still expected to remain as a sponsor.

The first race under the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series name will be on 14 February at Daytona International Speedway. Austin Hill is the defending winner.