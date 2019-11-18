PREVIEW: Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy Round One Ad Diriyah – Juffali makes history as first female Saudi racer

After an enthralling debut season of the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy, the electric production car racing series is back with a bang as the second season will begin in earnest at Ad Diriyah this weekend.

The 2018-19 Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy was the inaugural season of electric production car racing series, and after a successful first season, things look like they will be even better for season two.

New for this season will be Attack Mode after successful trials following the season finale in New York City. The system will work in a similar way to Formula E; with drivers getting a power boost when they go off-line to pick up the additional power for a specified amount to be decided prior to each event.

After clinching the inaugural drivers’ title last year, Sergio Jimenez will be back again this season, hoping to clinch a second successive championship crown. His Jaguar Brazil Racing team-mate Caca Bueno will hope to push him hard throughout the season with the Brazilian outfit is the only pro team to compete in the forthcoming campaign after Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing dropped out at the end of last season.

Nevertheless, there will be a good fight for the title yet again and Caca Bueno said: “It feels good to be returning to the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY. “After a competitive finish to last season, I am looking forward to racing and challenging to become the next champion, I have a tough challenge ahead, but I look forward to a great season with an improved car. ATTACK MODE will make the racing more exhilarating and I’m looking forward to it.”

Meanwhile, the pro-am class will be fiercer than ever before with only Yaqi Zhang returning with China Racing from last season, joined by rookie Sun Chao.

Saudi Racing will be confident, as while they may be I-Pace eTrophy debutants, they have a wealth of motorsport experience in Fahad Algosaibi and Mashhur Bal Hejalia for the forthcoming campaign. The Saudi duo will hope to deliver on the success of Bandar Alesayi from last season.

Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy Team Germany will be relying on the services of Alice Powell, who after delivering in the VIP Car last season has secured a full-time drive for the forthcoming season.

But regardless of the perfromance from Reema Juffali in the Jaguar VIP Car, she will make history in becoming the first ever Saudi Arabian woman to compete in an international racing series event.

When asked about the news she said: “I am thrilled to be the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY VIP driver for the first race of season two. I can’t wait to be out on track racing on home soil for the first time. The series has highlighted the innovation and progress of motorsport, giving more opportunity for men and women to compete together in cool electric racecars. It’s going to be an amazing weekend and I can’t wait to be out on the grid.“

After an scintilating debut season, the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy will gear up for another electrifying season of racing, starting with a double-header on November 22 and 23 in the heart of the Saudi Arabian capital.