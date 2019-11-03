MotoGP

Sam Lowes leaves Malaysia empty-handed

by Ryan Lilly
Sam Lowes had fought his way back into the points before this crash ended his race. (Credit: Federal Oil Team Gresini)

Sam Lowes will leave the Malaysian Grand Prix empty-handed after an eventful race for the Brit that climaxed with a crash at turn nine.

Lowes was having a positive weekend up until Sunday’s 18 lap race and started 7th on the grid for the penultimate round of the season.

Lowes’ race got off to a tricky start after the Federal Oil Team Gresini rider was hit from behind, pushing Lowes off the circuit at turn three.

Recovering to a points-paying position, Lowes was chasing down Remy Gardner before a mistake of his own caused Lowes to tangle with the Australian at the apex of turn nine.

“I started off strong and I was doing well, but at turn three I was pushed out of the track from behind. It wasn’t my mistake as somebody took me out, but still, I got back on track last and with the handlebar not in a perfect state,” commented Lowes after his ninth non-finish of the year.

“I had to race like that (with the damaged handlebar) while trying to recover positions, and then I was the one making a mistake as I hit Gardner who was ahead of me. It was a very complicated weekend.”

Lowes heads to the final round of the season in Valencia having finished one of the four flyaway races with a 20th place finish at the Australian Grand Prix.

Sam Lowes currently lies 16th in the Moto2 championship, equaling his lowest ever championship position since joining the intermediate class in 2013.

Ryan Lilly

19 Year old passionate for all things Motorsport. Love motorcycle racing and aim for a future based in the paddock. Work at British Superbikes

