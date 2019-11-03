Sam Lowes leaves Malaysia empty-handed

Sam Lowes will leave the Malaysian Grand Prix empty-handed after an eventful race for the Brit that climaxed with a crash at turn nine.

Lowes was having a positive weekend up until Sunday’s 18 lap race and started 7th on the grid for the penultimate round of the season.

Lowes’ race got off to a tricky start after the Federal Oil Team Gresini rider was hit from behind, pushing Lowes off the circuit at turn three.

Recovering to a points-paying position, Lowes was chasing down Remy Gardner before a mistake of his own caused Lowes to tangle with the Australian at the apex of turn nine.

“I started off strong and I was doing well, but at turn three I was pushed out of the track from behind. It wasn’t my mistake as somebody took me out, but still, I got back on track last and with the handlebar not in a perfect state,” commented Lowes after his ninth non-finish of the year.

“I had to race like that (with the damaged handlebar) while trying to recover positions, and then I was the one making a mistake as I hit Gardner who was ahead of me. It was a very complicated weekend.”

Lowes heads to the final round of the season in Valencia having finished one of the four flyaway races with a 20th place finish at the Australian Grand Prix.

Sam Lowes currently lies 16th in the Moto2 championship, equaling his lowest ever championship position since joining the intermediate class in 2013.