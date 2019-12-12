Formula 2 Create The “Anthoine Hubert Award” For Best Rookie

FIA Formula 2 announced the ‘Anthoine Hubert Award’ during their prize-giving ceremony last night in Monaco, honouring the late Frenchman.

Hubert competed in F2 this year with BWT Arden in his rookie season, delivering outstanding results and performances throughout, which led to two victories in Monaco and at his home race at the Circuit Paul Ricard.

During the feature race at Spa-Francorchamps, Hubert was involved in a high-speed accident with Juan Manuel Correa and Giuliano Alesi. Hubert would later succumb to his injuries that day.

At the awards ceremony in Monte-Carlo, F2 CEO Bruno Michel announced the ‘Anthoine Hubert Award’, dedicated to the best rookie of the season and in celebration of Hubert’s achievements.

UNI-Virtuosi Racing driver and Renault Academy member Guanyu Zhou won the award, with his trophy presented by Vichtor Hubert, Anthoine’s brother with the trophy featuring a star, prominent to Hubert’s racing helmet design. The trophy also included the French colours and Anthoine’s signature in memory of the Frenchman.

Michel at the awards evening commented on the introduction of the award in honour of Hubert, saying that series wanted to remember and honour Anthoine, who has been part of Formula 1’s support paddock since the end of the 2016 season.

“Anthoine will always be part of our family. He joined our paddock at the end of 2016, at the post season GP3 Series tests in Abu Dhabi and successfully raced in the category for two seasons,” said Michel.

“He is our last GP3 Champion – a truly worthy one. On his F2 debut season, he famously took two race wins, one in Monaco and another one on home soil at Le Castellet.

“He will remain the only rookie in 2019 who has achieved this. He finished 10th in the championship which speaks volume of his talent.

“We wanted to honour him and ensure that he is remembered fondly in every season to come. As such, we have decided to give this award named after Anthoine to the best rookie of the season, a title which I am convinced he could have fought for by this year’s end.”

Zhou was a team-mate to Hubert within the Renault Academy until the Frenchman’s passing. The Chinese driver in his rookie season performed well collecting a pole position at Silverstone, as well as five trips to the podium.

He also helped Virtuosi achieve second place in the teams’ standings in their first season alongside team-mate Luca Ghiotto. Zhou finished seventh overall in the drivers’ championship behind Carlin‘s Nobuharu Matsushita.

“It is a huge honour to be receiving this special Anthoine Hubert Award for the Rookie of the Year,” said Zhou on receiving the award.

“I think that it is something that will be a great memory for me, and for this year. From a personal point of view, this has obviously been a great season, and we have achieved stuff that we never expected to be achieving so quickly.

“Obviously, there have been ups and downs this year, but I am so grateful and thankful to UNI-Virtuosi for all of their hard work and to Renault as well, for everything that they have done for me, to help me become a better driver.

“I am wishing Anthoine all of the best up there, I am trying to do him proud and I will continue trying to make him proud for the rest of my racing career.”