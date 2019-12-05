Kubica to take part in DTM Young Driver Test with BMW

BMW Motorsport has confirmed that Robert Kubica will drive in the DTM Series Young Driver Test at the Circuito de Jerez next week alongside GT star Nick Yelloly.

Kubica, who left Williams Racing and Formula 1 after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last Sunday, spent four years with BMW in the marque’s F1 project in collaboration with Sauber between 2006 and ’09 – scoring his sole win at the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix.

Rumours of Kubica’s possible switch to the DTM started with the Pole’s management meeting with Audi Sport bosses earlier in the year, however the 2019 Manufacturers’ champion is reportedly content with keeping its current roster.

But Pietro Fittipaldi‘s future is a current unknown, potentially leaving a space open at Audi Team WRT alongside one of 2019’s highest-placed rookie Jonathan Aberdein.

The 34-year-old has experience in DTM machinery, having driven a Mercedes AMG C-Coupé DTM in a 2013 test – two years after the rallying accident that left him with life-threatening injuries.

In a release issued by BMW on Thursday afternoon, Kubica said that he was looking for a fresh challenge in his career.

“I would like to thank BMW Motorsport for the opportunity to test at Jerez with the BMW M4 DTM,” he started.

“I am already very much looking forward to the test and to getting to know the DTM race car with its turbo engine.

Credit: Sauber Motorsport AG

“I can well imagine a future in the DTM. I am looking for a new challenge, and the DTM is certainly just that.

“The series has a top-class field and the standard of driving is extremely high. However, we must first wait and see how I get on at the test.”

BMW Motorsport director Jens Marquardt added that the manufacturer is “intrigued” about Kubica’s potential performance in a DTM car after a six-year gap.

“We are delighted to offer the opportunity to Robert Kubica to take part in the Jerez test,” said Marquardt.

“Robert is a big name on the international motor racing scene, with a lot of experience in high-class series like Formula 1.

“We are now very intrigued to see how he gets on in his test at the wheel of a touring car – our BMW M4 DTM.”

2019 China GT Championship victor Yelloly also has a DTM test under his belt, but has not yet driven a car under the current Class One regulations.

The 29-year-old Brit also has long-standing ties to the Racing Point F1 Team as a simulator and development driver.

“I’m really looking forward to take it to the track in the BMW M4 DTM again,” said Yelloly.

“I know last year’s car from a previous test and I have to say that it is just such a great race car.

“But I haven’t driven the new BMW M4 DTM with the turbo-engine yet and I’m really looking forward to trying out the new generation of DTM car with the extra power.”