Leclerc: “I will never forget my first season with Scuderia Ferrari”

Scuderia Ferrari is confident they got the most out of the Pirelli post-season test, and are as well prepared as they can be ahead of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

Both Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc spent time in the car over the two days, however, the German’s morning run was cut short due to a problem with the exhaust system on his car.

Vettel was able to get back on track in the afternoon, completing the team’s test programme with any problems. He set his best time of the day, a 1:37.991 on the C5 compound, which put him second-best on the lapboard.

The German completed 136 laps, equal to 755km, which is twice the circuit’s race distance.

Speaking about his experiences on the first day of testing, Vettel said: “It was a useful day to get a proper idea of the 2020 tyres in comparison with this years.

“So today, a comparison was our main task and we tried to maximize the track time, completing well over 100 laps.

“Tomorrow there’s another day to evaluate the tyres with Charles and it will be important to record his feedback,” Vettel concluded.

Vettel’s Monégasque team-mate Leclerc then took the wheel of the SF90 for the second and final day of testing.

Leclerc ran a total of 103 laps, setting his best time of 1:37.401 also on the C5 compound, which put him second on the timesheets behind Mercedes-AMG Motorsport‘s George Russell.

He commented that he thought the two days of testing had been useful as they head into next season

“This was our last day on track and I think it was useful, despite the accident which meant I had to stop early. We did a lot of comparison testing of the 2020 tyres up against this year’s and acquired a lot of data which will now be analysed in-depth,” he said.

“Now we can switch off for a while, but I will never forget my first season with Scuderia Ferrari and I’m sure that it won’t be long until I want to be back on track.“