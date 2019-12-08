Formula 2

Mazepin tops final day of Formula 2 testing as rain disrupts afternoon session

by Joe Ellis
written by Joe Ellis
Russian Nikita Mazepin finished the final day of the FIA Formula 2 post-season test from Abu Dhabi fastest as rain prevented any improvements in the afternoon.

Mazepin, who drove for Carlin in the test having spent the 2019 season with ART, set a 1.50.473 to lead UNI-Virtuosi’s Callum Ilott by 0.029s.

Days one and two were both led by Louis Delétraz but he could only manage third for Charouz Racing, 0.150s off Mazepin’s pace.

Brit Callum Ilott starred with a pair of second places on Saturday. Credit: FIA Formula 2.

Ralph Boschung (MP Motorsport) backed up his impressive pace from day two as he set the fourth quickest time ahead of DAMS’ new recruit Dan Ticktum.

The previous days of testing had late qualifying runs by many causing a big shake-up with minutes to spare but rain with 20 minutes to the flag scuppered any chance for improvement.

In that afternoon session, it was PREMA’s Mick Schumacher who topped the timing sheets, less than a tenth clear of Ilott with his second runner-up position of the day.

Ticktum had another good session in the afternoon with third ahead of the HWA Racelab duo of Artem Markelov and Giuliano Alesi.

Artem Markelov will return to F2 full-time in 2020 with HWA after having a year on the sidelines. Credit: FIA Formula 2.

Having been top five contenders on both days one and two, it was a quiet day for ART as neither Marcus Armstrong or Christian Lundgaard set representative lap times.

2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship – Post-season tests, Day 3, morning session

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
1Nikita MazepinCarlin1:50.47339
2Callum IlottUNI-Virtuosi1:50.50232
3Louis DelétrazCharouz Racing System1:50.62334
4Ralph BoschungMP Motorsport1:50.78324
5Dan TicktumDAMS1:50.91631
6Robert ShwartzmanPREMA Racing1:51.08530
7Yuki TsunodaCarlin1:51.11841
8Guanyu ZhouUNI-Virtuosi1:51.12935
9Pedro PiquetCharouz Racing System1:51.15834
10Mick SchumacherPREMA Racing1:51.17130
11Felipe DrugovichMP Motorsport1:51.34132
12Christian LundgaardART Grand Prix1:51.42928
13Niko KariCampos Racing1:51.46745
14Marcus ArmstrongART Grand Prix1:51.49432
15Sean GelaelDAMS1:51.54729
16Artem MarkelovBWT HWA RACELAB1:51.78022
17Marino SatoTrident1:51.89938
18Giuliano AlesiBWT HWA RACELAB1:51.97222
19Guilherme SamaiaCampos Racing1:52.22321
20Roy NissanyTrident1:53.05721

2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship – Post-season tests, Day 3, afternoon session

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
1Mick SchumacherPREMA Racing1:51.56938
2Callum IlottUNI-Virtuosi1:51.65713
3Dan TicktumDAMS1:51.74840
4Artem MarkelovBWT HWA RACELAB1:52.06042
5Giuliano AlesiBWT HWA RACELAB1:52.19923
6Yuki TsunodaCarlin1:52.22426
7Louis DelétrazCharouz Racing System1:52.41238
8Guanyu ZhouUNI-Virtuosi1:52.42827
9Niko KariCampos Racing1:52.51026
10Ralph BoschungMP Motorsport1:52.52524
11Robert ShwartzmanPREMA Racing1:52.73435
12Roy NissanyTrident1:52.99843
13Marino SatoTrident1:53.03625
14Sean GelaelDAMS1:53.57839
15Felipe DrugovichMP Motorsport1:53.68628
16Nikita MazepinCarlin1:56.29020
17Marcus ArmstrongART Grand Prix1:56.39340
18Christian LundgaardART Grand Prix1:56.54630
19Pedro PiquetCharouz Racing System1:57.05554
20Guilherme SamaiaCampos Racing1:57.06139

The 2020 Formula 2 season will begin at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain on the 20-22 March.

