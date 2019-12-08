Mazepin tops final day of Formula 2 testing as rain disrupts afternoon session

Russian Nikita Mazepin finished the final day of the FIA Formula 2 post-season test from Abu Dhabi fastest as rain prevented any improvements in the afternoon.
Mazepin, who drove for Carlin in the test having spent the 2019 season with ART, set a 1.50.473 to lead UNI-Virtuosi’s Callum Ilott by 0.029s.
Days one and two were both led by Louis Delétraz but he could only manage third for Charouz Racing, 0.150s off Mazepin’s pace.
Ralph Boschung (MP Motorsport) backed up his impressive pace from day two as he set the fourth quickest time ahead of DAMS’ new recruit Dan Ticktum.
The previous days of testing had late qualifying runs by many causing a big shake-up with minutes to spare but rain with 20 minutes to the flag scuppered any chance for improvement.
In that afternoon session, it was PREMA’s Mick Schumacher who topped the timing sheets, less than a tenth clear of Ilott with his second runner-up position of the day.
Ticktum had another good session in the afternoon with third ahead of the HWA Racelab duo of Artem Markelov and Giuliano Alesi.
Having been top five contenders on both days one and two, it was a quiet day for ART as neither Marcus Armstrong or Christian Lundgaard set representative lap times.
2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship – Post-season tests, Day 3, morning session
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Nikita Mazepin
|Carlin
|1:50.473
|39
|2
|Callum Ilott
|UNI-Virtuosi
|1:50.502
|32
|3
|Louis Delétraz
|Charouz Racing System
|1:50.623
|34
|4
|Ralph Boschung
|MP Motorsport
|1:50.783
|24
|5
|Dan Ticktum
|DAMS
|1:50.916
|31
|6
|Robert Shwartzman
|PREMA Racing
|1:51.085
|30
|7
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Carlin
|1:51.118
|41
|8
|Guanyu Zhou
|UNI-Virtuosi
|1:51.129
|35
|9
|Pedro Piquet
|Charouz Racing System
|1:51.158
|34
|10
|Mick Schumacher
|PREMA Racing
|1:51.171
|30
|11
|Felipe Drugovich
|MP Motorsport
|1:51.341
|32
|12
|Christian Lundgaard
|ART Grand Prix
|1:51.429
|28
|13
|Niko Kari
|Campos Racing
|1:51.467
|45
|14
|Marcus Armstrong
|ART Grand Prix
|1:51.494
|32
|15
|Sean Gelael
|DAMS
|1:51.547
|29
|16
|Artem Markelov
|BWT HWA RACELAB
|1:51.780
|22
|17
|Marino Sato
|Trident
|1:51.899
|38
|18
|Giuliano Alesi
|BWT HWA RACELAB
|1:51.972
|22
|19
|Guilherme Samaia
|Campos Racing
|1:52.223
|21
|20
|Roy Nissany
|Trident
|1:53.057
|21
2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship – Post-season tests, Day 3, afternoon session
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Mick Schumacher
|PREMA Racing
|1:51.569
|38
|2
|Callum Ilott
|UNI-Virtuosi
|1:51.657
|13
|3
|Dan Ticktum
|DAMS
|1:51.748
|40
|4
|Artem Markelov
|BWT HWA RACELAB
|1:52.060
|42
|5
|Giuliano Alesi
|BWT HWA RACELAB
|1:52.199
|23
|6
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Carlin
|1:52.224
|26
|7
|Louis Delétraz
|Charouz Racing System
|1:52.412
|38
|8
|Guanyu Zhou
|UNI-Virtuosi
|1:52.428
|27
|9
|Niko Kari
|Campos Racing
|1:52.510
|26
|10
|Ralph Boschung
|MP Motorsport
|1:52.525
|24
|11
|Robert Shwartzman
|PREMA Racing
|1:52.734
|35
|12
|Roy Nissany
|Trident
|1:52.998
|43
|13
|Marino Sato
|Trident
|1:53.036
|25
|14
|Sean Gelael
|DAMS
|1:53.578
|39
|15
|Felipe Drugovich
|MP Motorsport
|1:53.686
|28
|16
|Nikita Mazepin
|Carlin
|1:56.290
|20
|17
|Marcus Armstrong
|ART Grand Prix
|1:56.393
|40
|18
|Christian Lundgaard
|ART Grand Prix
|1:56.546
|30
|19
|Pedro Piquet
|Charouz Racing System
|1:57.055
|54
|20
|Guilherme Samaia
|Campos Racing
|1:57.061
|39
The 2020 Formula 2 season will begin at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain on the 20-22 March.