Mazepin tops final day of Formula 2 testing as rain disrupts afternoon session

Russian Nikita Mazepin finished the final day of the FIA Formula 2 post-season test from Abu Dhabi fastest as rain prevented any improvements in the afternoon.

Mazepin, who drove for Carlin in the test having spent the 2019 season with ART, set a 1.50.473 to lead UNI-Virtuosi’s Callum Ilott by 0.029s.

Days one and two were both led by Louis Delétraz but he could only manage third for Charouz Racing, 0.150s off Mazepin’s pace.

Brit Callum Ilott starred with a pair of second places on Saturday. Credit: FIA Formula 2.

Ralph Boschung (MP Motorsport) backed up his impressive pace from day two as he set the fourth quickest time ahead of DAMS’ new recruit Dan Ticktum.

The previous days of testing had late qualifying runs by many causing a big shake-up with minutes to spare but rain with 20 minutes to the flag scuppered any chance for improvement.

In that afternoon session, it was PREMA’s Mick Schumacher who topped the timing sheets, less than a tenth clear of Ilott with his second runner-up position of the day.

Ticktum had another good session in the afternoon with third ahead of the HWA Racelab duo of Artem Markelov and Giuliano Alesi.

Artem Markelov will return to F2 full-time in 2020 with HWA after having a year on the sidelines. Credit: FIA Formula 2.

Having been top five contenders on both days one and two, it was a quiet day for ART as neither Marcus Armstrong or Christian Lundgaard set representative lap times.

2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship – Post-season tests, Day 3, morning session

Pos. Driver Team Time Laps 1 Nikita Mazepin Carlin 1:50.473 39 2 Callum Ilott UNI-Virtuosi 1:50.502 32 3 Louis Delétraz Charouz Racing System 1:50.623 34 4 Ralph Boschung MP Motorsport 1:50.783 24 5 Dan Ticktum DAMS 1:50.916 31 6 Robert Shwartzman PREMA Racing 1:51.085 30 7 Yuki Tsunoda Carlin 1:51.118 41 8 Guanyu Zhou UNI-Virtuosi 1:51.129 35 9 Pedro Piquet Charouz Racing System 1:51.158 34 10 Mick Schumacher PREMA Racing 1:51.171 30 11 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport 1:51.341 32 12 Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 1:51.429 28 13 Niko Kari Campos Racing 1:51.467 45 14 Marcus Armstrong ART Grand Prix 1:51.494 32 15 Sean Gelael DAMS 1:51.547 29 16 Artem Markelov BWT HWA RACELAB 1:51.780 22 17 Marino Sato Trident 1:51.899 38 18 Giuliano Alesi BWT HWA RACELAB 1:51.972 22 19 Guilherme Samaia Campos Racing 1:52.223 21 20 Roy Nissany Trident 1:53.057 21

2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship – Post-season tests, Day 3, afternoon session

Pos. Driver Team Time Laps 1 Mick Schumacher PREMA Racing 1:51.569 38 2 Callum Ilott UNI-Virtuosi 1:51.657 13 3 Dan Ticktum DAMS 1:51.748 40 4 Artem Markelov BWT HWA RACELAB 1:52.060 42 5 Giuliano Alesi BWT HWA RACELAB 1:52.199 23 6 Yuki Tsunoda Carlin 1:52.224 26 7 Louis Delétraz Charouz Racing System 1:52.412 38 8 Guanyu Zhou UNI-Virtuosi 1:52.428 27 9 Niko Kari Campos Racing 1:52.510 26 10 Ralph Boschung MP Motorsport 1:52.525 24 11 Robert Shwartzman PREMA Racing 1:52.734 35 12 Roy Nissany Trident 1:52.998 43 13 Marino Sato Trident 1:53.036 25 14 Sean Gelael DAMS 1:53.578 39 15 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport 1:53.686 28 16 Nikita Mazepin Carlin 1:56.290 20 17 Marcus Armstrong ART Grand Prix 1:56.393 40 18 Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 1:56.546 30 19 Pedro Piquet Charouz Racing System 1:57.055 54 20 Guilherme Samaia Campos Racing 1:57.061 39

The 2020 Formula 2 season will begin at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain on the 20-22 March.