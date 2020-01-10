Chilton joins expanded BTC Racing line-up for 2020 season

Tom Chilton will form part of an expanded three-car BTC Racing line-up for the 2020 British Touring Car Championship season after signing a deal to switch from Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher.

Chilton has enjoyed a successful career in the BTCC so far taking fifth in the Independent standings at only the age of 17 and drives with Honda, Vauxhall and Ford followed before he switched to the WTCC. He returned to the UK after achieving success in the championship and he has competed there ever since as a consistent title challenger.

He will now team up alongside Josh Cook and a third driver yet to be revealed in the Bert Taylor ran outfit and he will race in the team’s race-winning Honda Civic Type R FK8 after finishing in fourth in their maiden season and as runner-up in both Independents standings.

The Reigate driver spoke about switching to his new team and said that he cannot wait to return to Honda and that he is looking forward to teaming up with Josh Cook, a teammate who he believes can push him.

“I’m incredibly excited about joining BTC Racing;” said Chilton. “The team did a sterling job last year. To have ended the season fourth overall and as Independent runners-up in their first season running the FK8 chassis was an outstanding achievement.

“I can’t wait to get testing underway. I have a great history with Honda, and I’m really looking forward to getting back into one again, and behind the wheel of the FK8.

“Josh [Cook] is a great driver, and I like having good team-mates to push me. I’d like to think that with my years of experience I can bring something new to the team and help to push them on at the sharp end of the grid.

“BTC Racing is a relatively young team, but their attitude and performance caught my eye last year. I like their approach and professionalism. I’m optimistic about the future that we can build together, not just for this season, but hopefully for many years moving forward.”

Joint team Principal Bert Taylor added that it is another step forward for the team and one that can see them potentially have one of the strongest line-ups on the grid now.

“Personally I couldn’t be happier to have captured Tom. You only have to look back over his racing career to see what a true talent he is,” said Taylor.

“Tom’s signing is another part of our plan to push forward and challenge for the BTCC title in 2020. He brings a wealth of experience and talent to the team, and I have no doubt that his knowledge will help to develop the Civic further this season.

“We have two great drivers confirmed in Tom and Josh [Cook] with a third to be announced soon. We have come a very long way in a short time. I feel that we have one of the strongest line-ups on the grid this year for what will be only our fourth season in the BTCC.”