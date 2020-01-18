Williams on Ticktum: “I think he’s got great talent, and I think it needs harnessing”

Claire Williams says she cannot wait to work with Daniel Ticktum in 2020 after the Briton was heavily praised for his early work in the Williams Racing simulator.

Despite two consecutive Macau Grand Prix victories in 2017 and 2018, Ticktum was dropped by the Red Bull Junior Team early in 2019 but has found solace in the junior programme of another Formula 1 team with Williams, and he will race in the FIA Formula 2 championship for DAMS this year alongside his commitments with the Grove-based team.

Deputy Team Principal Williams says she has been given positive feedback by those who have seen Ticktum in the simulator, but it is up to him to prove himself as a team player as the team look to turn around their fortunes after a dreadful 2019 campaign saw them score only one point.

“I am looking forward to working with him, and the team is as I know when we put him in our simulator the guys said he’s one of the best drivers they’ve ever seen,” Williams is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com.

“I think he’s got great talent, and I think it needs harnessing. We have experience doing that. He knows what’s expected of him and how he needs to behave.

“He’s one person in a team of 750 and we’ve always had the attitude at Williams that no one is more important than anyone else. Everyone has to roll their sleeves up and do the job in a way that is expected of them, but I think he knows and understands that.”

Ticktum’s career has been tainted by controversy both on and off the racetrack, but Williams feels he has matured and should be thought of as one of the best up-and-coming British talents coming through the junior ranks.

“I think with the experiences that he’s had now, he’s matured a lot, and is willing to get his head down and just do the job that we’re asking him to do so,” said Williams.

“I think he will be one to watch: a great British talent that shouldn’t be lost in our sport for whatever reason.”

Ticktum will be one of two development drivers at Williams alongside 2019 W Series champion Jamie Chadwick, while Israeli driver Roy Nissany will act as the official third and test driver.