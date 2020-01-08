Cook set to remain with BTC Racing for 2020 season

BTC Racing and Josh Cook will continue their partnership for a second season as the Brackley based outfit aim for even better this time around.

Cook, a five-time race winner took three outright BTCC race wins and four podiums en route to finishing fourth in the standings and was in the title race up until the finish as he continued his rise in the championship.

“Continuity is so important in this championship. I’ve never had the chance to have two seasons in the same team and car, and it’s such an important piece of the puzzle,” said Cook.

“We went full guns for the overall title last year; we didn’t have an eye on the Independents’ until the main one was out of reach. We’re there to try for the overall title. That’s been my aim since I came into the BTCC in 2015, and that will always be my aim.

“We took more wins than the factory team with no testing. The team were mega and it was a great achievement. We’re arriving with more knowledge this season, and there’s no reason why we can’t take that extra step.”

The 28-year old only joined the team late but it ended up being a partnership that was made to be with him claiming a brilliant victory in the opening race at Brands Hatch. BTC Racing as a whole also had a great season winning more than any manufacturer-based Honda team.

They confirmed as a result that they will mount a three-car assault in 2020 as they continue to expand and Cook is very much paramount to those plans. He reacted to the announcement and admitted that having the testing under their belt will be really important and that their aim remains for the overall title.

“We didn’t really manage to get any testing in last year. We just rocked up and won the opening round. That was great but each weekend we just had to work it out on track rather than having any knowledge. So the fact that we get to go into this year with all of that data and some winter testing along with our developments should hopefully take us a step forward.

“After a stellar 1st season with the team last year, it couldn’t be a better start to 2020 for BTC Racing in securing Josh for our campaign,” said joint Team Principal Bert Taylor. “He showed his talent beyond any doubt in a new car, and with a new team, finishing 4th in the most competitive touring car championship there is.

“To achieve that with no testing is a testament to the ultimate professional Josh is. I’m excited to see what 2020 holds of him and the team. We have our sights set high, and it is all about winning.”