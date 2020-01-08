Drivers sign up for WRC2 and WRC3 campaigns

Several drivers have announced their entries in the WRC3 series in 2020, the private series for R5 cars during the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship.

22-year-old French driver Nicolas Ciamin announced he is ready to drive a Citroën C3 R5 with the support of Citroën Racing during the season, the car will be run by DG Sports, the same team that in 2019 had the WRC2 Pro driver Mads Østberg. He will begin his season at Rallye Monte Carlo and follows up with six rounds around Europe.

Another driver who has chosen the Citroën C3 R5 is Marco Bulaica Wilkinson, the 19-year-old Bolivian who previously had support from Škoda Motorsport. The program includes a total of seven rounds during the year. His plans are to make starts in Mexico, Argentina, Portugal, Italy, Turkey and ends with the UK, between that the team chooses Kenya or Finland during the summer.

55-year-old Italian Enrico Brazzoli has competed in the FIA Historic Rally Championship, then switched to R2 and became the champion in an Abarth 124 Rally of the R-GT series last year. Now it is WRC3 that he has on the mind, starting in Rallye Monte Carlo for PA Racing in the Škoda Fabia R5. He will take part in rallies at Portugal, Italy, the UK and then will choose between Germany or Turkey.

Another driver who continues with R5 class next year is Massimo Pedretti, he ran at six rounds in 2019 with M-Sport in the Ford Fiesta R5, the second half of the season he went over to the new R5 MKII model. It will be a continuation for the 53-year-old Italian in 2020 with M-Sport in WRC3.

Brazilian Paulo Nobre drove the Mini John Cooper Works WRC in 2012, along with the Mitsubishi Lancer Group-N. But then football prevailed for him, not as a player but president of the Brazilian football club Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras. There he sat until 2016 before he went rallying again. First a season in Brazil and then two seasons focusing on the FIA European Rally Championship. Now he is ready for WRC3 starting at Rallye Monte Carlo and is ready for a season of 6-7 starts with Motorsport Italia in a Škoda Fabia R5.