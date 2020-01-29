Enlund join forces with OMSE for full-season campaigns in RX2 and RallyX Nordic

18-year-old young Swedish crosscart star Martin Enlund will step up to Supercar Lites in RX2 International Series and RallyX Nordic this year as he joins forces with the leading Swedish team Olsbergs MSE for a full-season campaign in both series.

Enlund made his RX2 debut last year when he was entered as a wildcard for the Swedish round of FIA World Rallycross Championship at Höljes.

He has already shown good pace among one of the strongest fields of Supercar Lites cars; with little experience behind the wheel of these cars, he put in strong performances in the qualifying heats and set the fastest lap overall on Sunday’s warm-up.

Credit: IMG / World RX

While he narrowly missed out the final he still managed to set four of the fastest laps around the track that weekend.

For 2019 Enlund focused mainly on crosscart in RallyX Nordic, with a trio of fifth-place finishes in the championship. He is already looking forward to what this season will bring as he switches from rear-wheel-drive crosscart over to a 340bhp four-wheel-drive machine.

“It’s definitely going to be a busy season, and it will be so much fun to contest both series! Driving as much as possible will be great for my career development and progression,” Enlund said

“It was a surprise to be so fast at Höljes last year – that was a really cool feeling, and it made me realise I could genuinely be successful in RX2.

“It would obviously have been fantastic to make the final on my debut, but I was still very happy with my performance. That weekend, everything just felt right, and since then, I’ve been working hard to put together a full-season programme and make sure I’m as well-prepared as I can possibly be.”

Credit: IMG / World RX

“I’ve dreamt about competing on the World RX package since I was a child – RX2 is a series I have looked up to for many years – and now that dream has come true. It will be awesome to benefit from the World Championship spotlight and race in full view of all the Supercar teams. Hopefully that will open up even more doors moving forward.” Enlund continued.

“The initial aim is to consistently reach the final – though of course, I’m secretly hoping for a bit more than that. I have no doubt that the competition will be extremely tough; everybody is fast and it’s shaping up to be a very strong field with, I’m sure, many more quick drivers still to be announced.“

“The one thing I don’t have any prior knowledge of – Höljes aside – is the tracks. The rest of them will be completely new to me. That will obviously give the more experienced drivers a bit of a head-start, but I’ve generally been a quick learner so I’m sure I’ll be able to catch up – and I know OMSE will help me to get to grips with everything as rapidly as possible.

“It’s definitely the right team for me. Their results speak for themselves, with four titles in a row in RX2, and their knowledge and experience is second-to-none.”

“They’re a great bunch of guys, and whatever they do, they tend to succeed. I’m sure we’re going to have a lot of fun together, and when you’re relaxed and enjoying yourself, your driving naturally benefits – so bring it on!” Enlund added.

Credit: IMG / World RX

“It’s tremendously exciting to add Martin to our RX2 line-up for this year, his performance at Höljes last summer really made everybody sit up and take note – the speed he showed in the semi-final in particular was nothing short of breathtaking.” Andreas Eriksson, CEO of Olsbergs MSE said.

“We have worked very hard to put this deal together and will continue working hard to support his transition. We want to make sure he is as prepared as he can be going into the new season and can hit the ground running in Barcelona. With Martin and Fraser McConnell, we already have an extremely strong line-up for 2020 – and there are more exciting announcements still to come.“