Formula 1 and FIA sign United Nations’ Sports for Climate Action Framework

Formula 1 and the FIA announced they have become signatories of the United Nations’ Sport for Climate Action Framework.

This comes after news last November when Formula 1 stated they will be carbon neutral by 2030. It is a bold and potentially pivotal statement considering the direction of the sport from the beginning to the end of this decade.

In a statement, Formula 1 said: “By signing up to the framework, we express our intent to implement the principles enshrined in the Sports for Climate Action Framework and commit to working collaboratively with our peers and relevant stakeholders to develop, implement and enhance the climate action agenda in sports.

To be considered as a signatory an organisation must adhere to the following five principles:

Undertake systematic efforts to promote greater environmental responsibility; Reduce overall climate impact; Educate for climate action; Promote sustainable and responsible consumption; Advocate for climate action through communication

Chairman and CEO of Formula 1, Chase Carey is delighted to join the UN’s efforts in this move to become a net zero carbon sport: “Last year Formula 1 launched its first-ever sustainability strategy recognising the important role that we must play in tackling climate change.

“The actions we will take in the years ahead will reduce our carbon footprint and ensure we are net zero carbon by 2030. We will be working closely with the FIA, teams and partners to ensure we deliver on our plans and implement meaningful change.“

Formula 1 is the leader in motor sport and mobility development and Jean Todt, President of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), claims the sport is fully committed to global environmental protection: “The signing of this UN Sports for Climate Action Framework reinforces the momentum that has been growing in our Federation for many years.

“From the introduction of the hybrid power unit in F1 to the creation of the Environment and Sustainability Commission, the entire FIA community has been investing time, energy and financial resources to the benefit of environmental innovations.

“We aim to inspire greater awareness and best practice in sustainability motor sport standards.”