Lundgaard graduates to Formula 2

Christian Lundgaard will step up to the FIA Formula 2 Championship with ART Grand Prix for 2020, where he will partner fellow Formula 3 graduate Marcus Armstrong.

The eighteen-year-old Dane took a single win at the Hungaroring last year whilst on his way to sixth in the championship, and already has prior Formula 2 experience with Trident Grand Prix at the final round of the championship at Abu Dhabi when he replaced Ralph Boschung.

“It’s going to be a very challenging year stepping up to F2 with ART,” explained Lundgaard. “I’m happy to be staying with the team and I fully believe in them, obviously, it will be tougher than 2019 as the races are longer and there’s also the challenge of pit stops.

“I was lucky to do the F2 race in Abu Dhabi as it meant I got a taste for what racing in F2 will be like this year, I’m confident that 2020 will be a success as I have the best team behind me.

“2020 is a year which will decide a lot of things moving forward in my career, I need to do well and prove what I’m capable of doing at the wheel. My goal is to win the championship. I would like to thank my sponsors, investors, Renault, my family and my manager for making this next step in F2 with ART happen.”

Lundgaard also thanked Renault for their continued support over his career which the Dane says is a huge help in getting to Formula 1.

“Without Renault, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I’d say last season exemplified the benefits of being part of Renault and I’m grateful for all their support. It’s a huge help and one day the aim is to get to Formula 1 and prove they did the right investment.”

ART’s team boss Sebastian Phillippe believes that Lundgaard could follow in the footsteps of some of the former ART stars and move up to Formula 1.

“Thanks to his natural speed, his work with the engineers and his desire to do well, he progressed throughout the season and is now ready to take the next logical step up to Formula 2,” explained Phillippe.

“Christian has all the qualities to follow in the footsteps of the drivers who have written the most beautiful pages in the history books of ART Grand Prix ever since they moved into the F1 feeder series.”