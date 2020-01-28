Renault junior academy signs rising star Hadrien David

Renault’s junior programme has announced the signing of French Formula 4 champion Hadrien David who will graduate to the Formula Renault Eurocup with MP Motorsport.

The fifteen-year-old from Royan took last year’s F4 championship by 47.5 points ahead of Reshad De Gerus with the Frenchman taking seven wins and victories at Nogaro, Pau, Lédenon, Hungaroring and Paul Ricard.

David said that being part of the junior academy was a dream come true and that he is looking forward to the challenge of being the youngest in the series

“It’s a dream come true to join the Renault Sport Academy on the back of my French Formula 4 title triumph last season, I can’t wait to be wearing Renault team colours in 2020 and competing in the Formula Renault Eurocup – a championship I’ve been watching since I was young,” said David.

“It’s going to be a very competitive series, and I’ll be the youngest driver on the grid too, but that’s a challenge I’m looking forward to taking on, it’s going to be great having the Academy’s support and I’m sure we can achieve good things this season.”

Renault Sports academy director Mia Sharizman was delighted with the signing of David who he believes is one of the most talented young drivers in France.

“We’re very pleased to announce Hadrien as part of the Renault Sport Academy for 2020. Hadrien is amongst the most talented young racing drivers in France, so we’re looking forward to helping him progress his career this year,” said Sharizman.

“Hadrien is very young, and it’s impressive that he already has a single-seater title on his CV after winning French Formula 4 last year. The Eurocup provides an excellent platform for him to develop and prove the exciting talent that he is. We’ll be doing our best to help him develop this year.”