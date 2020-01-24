FIA World Rally Championship

Sébastien Loeb – “I had a good day today”

by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

Hyundai Motorsport driver Sébastien Loeb, had a positive first full-day of the Rallye Monte-Carlo, finishing fourth overall after today’s two loops that contains six stages in total, despite having to face tricky conditions.

The seven-time Rallye Monte-Carlo winner is happy with his performance and is keen to hold on to it for the rest of the rally.

“I had a good day today. For sure, I think we had some more mud on the road, but also the drivers out front are very fast. I couldn’t match their speed,” said Loeb.

The gap to them is quite large so there’s no point to take risks. The running order will be different tomorrow; it may not make much difference, but we will see what the second half of the rally brings.”

Credit: Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

We are pushing hard but when the situation is like it is today, we can’t really do more. Andrea Adamo, team principal added.

Sébastien has done what we asked of him; we need a back-up car and I think he has done well. We are always happy to have him and Danos in the team.”

Pontus Lindroos

Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.

