Adam and Al Harthy Head TF Sport’s 2020 British GT line-up

Reigning champions Oman Racing with TF Sport announced its all-star lineup for the forthcoming Intelligent Money British GT season with four 2019 champions sharing its two GT3 Aston Martin Vantages.

Last year’s GT3 drivers champions Jonny Adam and Graham Davidson return but now with different co-drivers, both of whom achieved title winning success in 2019.

Reigning GT World Challenge Europe champion Ahmad Al Harthy will partner Adam in the #7 Aston Martin Vantage, while Davidson is joined by rising star and GT4 title winner Tom Canning in the #1 Vantage.

With such a formidable pairing of Al Harthy and four time champion Adam, who won the 2017 Blancpain Pro-Am title together, this line-up starts as one of the season’s favourite’s.

For Adam the goal this season is clear: he aims to extend his record-breaking tally of 16 wins in the series, whilst chasing his record fifth title with as many teammates and is excited at thought of reuniting with Al Harthy.

“It’s great to be returning to British GT. It’s my ninth season in the championship and it’s great to be back with Ahmad”, he said.

“The last time we raced together was 2017 in Blancpain and that was very successful! For him, it’s also positive to see the Oman Racing name back in British GT, it’s been four or five years.

“We have a nice line-up across the whole team with Graham and Tom and for me the goal is to try and mount a championship challenge and to go for number five.”