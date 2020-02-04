DTM starts partnership with neuro-tech firm MindMaze

The DTM Series has signed a “multi-year partnership” agreement with neuro-technology computing company MindMaze, with the U.S./Swiss-based company set to act as the championship’s “official innovation partner”.

MindMaze has other connections and partnerships in motorsport, including McLaren Racing‘s NTT IndyCar Series division and Renault F1 Team driver Daniel Ricciardo – who represents the brand as a global ambassador.

The company, which develops digital therapies to aid neuro-restoration in patients with brain disorders, is looking to further improve driver safety by allowing on-track rescue services to further understand a driver’s condition through bio-signal tracking systems in the event of a serious accident.

It is understood that the DTM will be used a test-ground for MindMaze to study and develop “fast-implementation computing solutions” in the motorsport world.

“We’re delighted to welcome MindMaze to DTM,” Marcel Mohaupt, chairman of DTM organiser ITR, said.

“It’s going to be fantastic working with such an innovative technology partner, and we’re looking forward to collaborating on some genuinely ground-breaking technical work that will really develop the field of human performance-tracking within high-pressure sporting environments while enhancing the customer experience of our product.

“Together, we will achieve something truly impressive.

“Today’s announcement also underlines the status of the DTM as Europe’s biggest, fastest and most spectacular motor racing platform – one we’re determined to build and grow in concert with our key partners as we continue to develop new technologies and solutions.”

Credit: DTM

MindMaze founder Tej Tadi believes that the DTM is able provide a “perfect” environment to further improve its services and understanding.

“We are very keen to make inroads in the world of motorsport as it represents the pinnacle of human performance and is a perfect match to the quality and diversity of technologies we build,” said Tadi.

“With the DTM series we see a perfect ecosystem to develop and deploy rapidly a variety of technologies that will enable AI, Human Sensing and new data platforms.

“DTM is rightly positioned to provide this.”

As a series partner, MindMaze’s logo will feature on the overalls of all the drivers during the 2020 season.