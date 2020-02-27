Formula 1

Grosjean clocks up over 100 laps on trouble-free day for Haas

by Matt Jeffray
written by Matt Jeffray
Haas-F1-Testing
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

After completing 206 laps during the first test last week, it was Haas F1 stalwart Romain Grosjean that had the car all to himself on Day 4 of winter testing, completing another 107 laps during a trouble-free day for the American outfit.

The Frenchman steered his VF-20 past a century of laps as the Haas F1 Team were the only marque to use just the one driver today. Grosjean managed to run a total of 42 laps in the morning whilst simultaneously working on aero developments and baseline settings on the Pirelli C3 tyre.

He would go on the test the C4 tyre in the afternoon session, adding a futher 65 laps to complete a successful outing for the team. His fastest lap of the day was a 1:18.670, which placed him sixteenth among the 19 runners.

There was a big agenda for the day, including trying different types of tires and different aero parts. That’s always fun trying to find the right direction for the future. I think we’ve accomplished a lot.

We haven’t looked at going fast, we’ve been working more to improve our understanding of the car and get different parts on and see what they do. I think we’ve accomplished a lot.” said Grosjean, after deeming himself happy with today’s progress.

Team boss Guenther Steiner was also satisfied with the day’s running, and believe’s the team is on track after completing their test programme for the day without any major hiccups.

“Again, it was a pretty good day today testing, we worked to our plan. We keep on trying bits and pieces, trying to get more data – all just to get ourselves ready. It was really just another day at the office.”

Kevin Magnussen will take over testing duties for the team tomorrow on Day 5, with both drivers the sharing the car on the final day on Friday.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Matt Jeffray

British Formula 4 correspondent and occasional F1 reporter for The Checkered Flag.

Related articles

Alfa Romeo happy with progress as Kubica fastest in testing

Mercedes focus on set-up and aero work on Day 4 of Testing

Andrea Stella: “Today’s target wasn’t mileage, but some upgrades and set-up options”

Racing Point continues to impress with Perez third on the time charts

Kvyat and Gasly post impressive times on a troubled day of testing

AlphaTauri endure through issues on day 4 of testing

Another productive day for Red Bull despite minor setback

Kubica fastest as Ferrari continue to struggle in Barcelona

PREVIEW: 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship – Testing – Week 2

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More