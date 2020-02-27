Grosjean clocks up over 100 laps on trouble-free day for Haas

After completing 206 laps during the first test last week, it was Haas F1 stalwart Romain Grosjean that had the car all to himself on Day 4 of winter testing, completing another 107 laps during a trouble-free day for the American outfit.

The Frenchman steered his VF-20 past a century of laps as the Haas F1 Team were the only marque to use just the one driver today. Grosjean managed to run a total of 42 laps in the morning whilst simultaneously working on aero developments and baseline settings on the Pirelli C3 tyre.

He would go on the test the C4 tyre in the afternoon session, adding a futher 65 laps to complete a successful outing for the team. His fastest lap of the day was a 1:18.670, which placed him sixteenth among the 19 runners.

“There was a big agenda for the day, including trying different types of tires and different aero parts. That’s always fun trying to find the right direction for the future. I think we’ve accomplished a lot.

“We haven’t looked at going fast, we’ve been working more to improve our understanding of the car and get different parts on and see what they do. I think we’ve accomplished a lot.” said Grosjean, after deeming himself happy with today’s progress.

Team boss Guenther Steiner was also satisfied with the day’s running, and believe’s the team is on track after completing their test programme for the day without any major hiccups.

“Again, it was a pretty good day today testing, we worked to our plan. We keep on trying bits and pieces, trying to get more data – all just to get ourselves ready. It was really just another day at the office.”

Kevin Magnussen will take over testing duties for the team tomorrow on Day 5, with both drivers the sharing the car on the final day on Friday.