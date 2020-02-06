Haas F1 team unveil 2020 livery

Haas F1 team, have become the first team to unveil their livery for the 2020 FIA Formula 1 Championship. The car will be known as the VF-20, which was also revealed in render form by the team as they became the first team to showcase their new challenger.

The VF-20 will return to the colours of red, black and white, which typically have been their colours, until last year when their former title sponsor Rich Energy joined. Halfway through the 2019 FIA Formula 1 Championship, they announced the deal was ending. So Haas has taken away the black and gold livery from last season.

Haas will launch, the new car at testing, this will be on Wednesday 19th February, at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. It will be launched alongside, the team’s drivers, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.

Guenther Steiner, team principal, talked about the new challenger which will head into the twenty-two race calendar season. He explained, that the car will need to be better than last seasons as the team finished in a disappointing ninth place.

“It’s always exciting to see the development of a new Formula One car and undoubtedly the VF-20 has to deliver where our previous car didn’t,” said Steiner. “With the regulations remaining stable into this season, it’s allowed us to improve our understanding of the car and to scrutinize ourselves more in order to find solutions and applications to channel into the design of the VF-20.“

Credit: Haas F1 Team

Credit: Haas F1 Team

Credit: Haas F1 Team

Steiner also touched on the previous season, explaining it was not what Haas themselves were hoping for. He commented that the team had to look at what happened during last season to help improve.

He also, added his excitement for the new car, explaining they will be looking for the normal elements during testing, for example, with the mileage, speed and other things.

“Last year was definitely a set-back, one I would never have asked for, but you learn from such situations – we all have. Everybody at the team was forced to look at themselves and understand what they can do better.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the VF-20 make its track debut. As always in testing, you want many things, but lots of mileage, reliability and speed would be welcomed as we ready ourselves for the first race in Australia.“