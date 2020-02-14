Formula 1

Horner happy with progression of Honda partnership and RB16

by Findlay Grant
Christian Horner
Credit: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing‘s team principal Christian Horner has said he is happy with the progress the team is making in its relationship with power unit supplier Honda, and development of the RB16.

“We had a great debut season with Honda and the partnership has gone from strength to strength. It’s been a really positive winter, and the effort that’s gone in behind the scenes has been truly impressive,” said Horner during the teams filming day at Silverstone.

He went on to say that improvements have been made to both the power unit and chassis. Work has also been carried out to install the power unit within the car.

“Further steps have been made on both the power unit and the chassis side, and the integration of the power unit fully into the car is a work of art. It’s nice to see the RB16 out on track for the first time today in what is now an iconic livery,” he concluded.

The first three-day pre-season test will be held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya starting next Wednesday, 19 February.

Findlay Grant

F1 reporter for The Checkered Flag. Also a first year Journalism student at Robert Gordon University. Feel free to follow me on Twitter at @findlaygrant5.

