Magnussen Encouraged after Completing Full Race Simulation on Thursday

Despite a delayed start to the day, Kevin Magnussen felt positive about his final full day in the VF-19 as he completed one hundred and eleven laps of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Thursday.

The Haas F1 Team racer chose not to run whilst the track was damp at the beginning of the day but was able to get significant amounts of laps in when it dried out, with the Dane completing an important full race simulation during the afternoon session.

Magnussen felt it was important for Haas to get through their simulation as it gave them some valuable information about how the VF-19 reacts across a full race distance.

“Overall, it’s been a very positive day,” said Magnussen. “We were delayed a little bit at the start of the day as we chose not to run in the wet conditions at all, we simply did our install lap then waited for things to dry.

“We got a full race simulation in at the end of the day, which was nice to get completed before we head to Australia. It’s always very interesting to get your first feeling of how the car evolves over a race distance.

“Today allowed us to experience that for the first time and it was very positive. We’ll keep working tomorrow and look ahead to Australia.”

‘Uneventful’ Penultimate Day for Haas in Spain – Guenther Steiner

Guenther Steiner, the Team Principal at Haas, said it was far from an exciting day at the track, although they managed to get a race simulation in despite the weather delaying the start of their running.

With just one day of testing to go, which will see Magnussen start in the car before handing over to team-mate Romain Grosjean for the afternoon session, Steiner felt the team were able to tick off the race simulation from their check list as they continue preparation for the new season.

“Just another day of testing really, nothing exciting happened today, you could say it was uneventful,” said Steiner. “We got out a bit late because of the weather, that was the same problem for everyone else.

“We got a race simulation in today, we thought we might struggle with the delayed start but we got it in. It’s one of the things we wanted to tick off our check list and it went well. One more day to go now.”